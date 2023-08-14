Video: Jess Williamson Shares 'Topanga Two Step' Video

Williamson’s summer tour in support of Time Ain’t Accidental kicks off this week.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 2 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall

Jess Williamson shares a video for “Topanga Two Step,” a stand out from her  acclaimed new album, Time Ain’t Accidental, out now on Mexican Summer. Upon its release the song was called “a soft-rock reverie for a casual but intense encounter” by NPR who praised Williamson saying she “writes from such a holistic perspective that a listener can empathize from head to toe.”

"For 'Topanga Two Step', we set out to make a video that captures the surreal landscape of the Texas Hill Country and feels like a daydream,” Williamson explains. “We filmed on a ranch on the Guadalupe River and inside a Stonehenge replica. Lyrically, the song comes from a moment in my life when I was trying too hard to impress someone who was really different from me, but the rejection and weirdness I felt ended up guiding me into a deeper understanding of myself.

I asked my partner Samuel Walker to direct the video because he shot the incredible cover photo of my new album, Time Ain’t Accidental, and I wanted to delve further into our visual collaboration. His vision for the video centered around this energy in the lyrics of sensuality, longing, and release." 

Williamson’s summer tour in support of Time Ain’t Accidental kicks off this week in Phoenix, NM and wraps with two nights at Joshua Trees’ Pappy & Harriet’s. Tickets are available now at here. All dates below. 

TOUR DATES:

8/17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum

8/18 - Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot

8/19 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Lulu’s Downstairs

8/20 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

8/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

8/24 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

8/25 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

8/26 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

8/28 - Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint

8/29 - Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room

8/31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

9/1 - Oxnard, CA @ Ojai Valley Woman’s Club

9/2 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

9/3 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

9/22 - Nashville, TN @ AmericanaFest

9/24 - Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Ranch

9/28-10/1 - Marfa, TX @ Trans Pecos Festival

10/9 - Austin, TX @ Arlyn Studios



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Erin Rae Announces Live Album & Embarks On Lighten Up & Try Tour Photo
Erin Rae Announces Live Album & Embarks On 'Lighten Up & Try' Tour

Rae has shared “Bad Mind (feat She Returns From War) (Live & From The Heart)” from the record. This fall, Rae will head out on her Lighten Up & Try headline tour. The dates will take her across the country with stops in Brooklyn, Denver, Portland, Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans, Nashville, Chicago and more.

2
Tony Nominee Mary Bridget Davies Announces New Live Album Photo
Tony Nominee Mary Bridget Davies Announces New Live Album

Ms. Davies was accompanied by acclaimed NYC musicians such as Clint DeGanon on drums (Stevie Wonder, West Side Story), Mark Berman on piano (Sex In The City, Bullets Over Broadway), Alex Prezzano on guitar (A Night With Janis Joplin) and Dave Richards on Bass (Hamilton, Indigo Girls).

3
Melissa Errico to Join George Benson to U.K. Tour Photo
Melissa Errico to Join George Benson to U.K. Tour

The legendary George Benson announced his highly anticipated five UK shows in June/July 2024. This includes two nights at London’s most iconic venue, the Royal Albert Hall on June 28th/29th 2024. Opening act is Tony-nominated Broadway star, actor, singer, and author Melissa Errico. (Les Misérables; Eliza Doolittle in ‘My Fair Lady’ and more).

4
Billy Ray Cyrus and FIREROSE Sign Exclusively with Scott Adkins for Management Photo
Billy Ray Cyrus and FIREROSE Sign Exclusively with Scott Adkins for Management

Multi-hyphenate global entertainer Billy Ray Cyrus and critically-acclaimed songstress, FIREROSE, who recently released their new power ballad “Plans,” are signing with Scott Adkins for exclusive management representation and Nick Meinema of Action Entertainment Collaborative for global agency representation. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS Tony NominationInterview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS Tony Nomination
Interview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUEInterview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE
Ja Rule To Headline Amazon Music's Final '50 & Forever' City Sessions Livestream SeriesJa Rule To Headline Amazon Music's Final '50 & Forever' City Sessions Livestream Series
Interview: Frankie Rodriguez & Dara Reneé Reveal Their Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES PerformancesInterview: Frankie Rodriguez & Dara Reneé Reveal Their Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Performances

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
WICKED