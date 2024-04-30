Video: Jenny Owen Youngs Shares Live Performance of 'Next Time Around'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Ahead of her New England tour, which begins May 3 in Northampton, MA, Jenny Owen Youngs shares a live performance video for “Next Time Around” from Avalanche, her first full-length solo album in over a decade and Yep Roc Records debut.

Following her May tour run, she will join Fruit Bats for two New York dates on their summer tour. A complete list of dates is below and tickets are available here.

Produced by Josh Kaufman (The National, The Hold Steady) with a collection of collaborators and co-writers, including Christian Lee Hutson, who co-wrote “Everglades,” Avalanche unpacks the past ten years of Youngs’ life with her elegant precision, warm voice and intoxicating melodies. Written with a series of friends including S. Carey, Madi Diaz, The Antlers’ Peter Silberman, Christian Lee Hutson, and featuring The Walkmen’s Matt Barrick on drums, the collection is an achingly beautiful exploration of loss, resilience, and growth from an artist who’s experienced more than her fair share of each in recent years.

Filled with glimmers and glimpses of devastation and darkness giving way to light and love, the songs are deceptively serene, layering Youngs’ infectious pop sensibilities atop lush, dreamy arrangements that often belie the swift emotional currents lurking underneath. The result is the most raw and arresting release of Youngs’ remarkable career, a brutally honest, deeply vulnerable work of self-reflection that learns to make peace with the past as it transforms doubt and grief into hope and transcendence.

Jenny Owen Youngs Tour Dates

May 3 – Parlor Room – Northampton, MA^

May 4 - One Longfellow Square – Portland, ME^

May 9 – Red Room At 939 Cafe – Boston, MA*

May 11 – The Press Room – Portsmouth, NH*

July 23 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn. NY+

July 24 - Racket - New York, NY+

^w/Ken Pomeroy

*w/Emily Kinney

+w/Fruit Bats

Born and raised in rural New Jersey, Jenny Owen Youngs fell in love with The Beatles at an early age, eventually finding her way to The Cranberries and Elliott Smith in high school. Her self-released debut, Batten The Hatches, landed a high-profile sync in the Showtime series Weeds and led to a deal with Nettwerk Records, which re-released the album along with her 2009 follow up, Transmitter Failure.

Critical acclaim followed along with tours in support of Regina Spektor, Ingrid Michaelson, Frank Turner, and Aimee Mann. In 2012, Youngs released her third album, An Unwavering Band Of Light, and moved to Los Angeles to focus on writing songs for other artists and film and TV.

In 2016, Youngs co-wrote Pitbull’s “Bad Man,” which debuted at the 58th annual GRAMMY Awards; in 2017, she co-wrote Shungudzo’s “Come On Back,” which was featured in the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack; and in 2018, she co-wrote Panic! At The Disco’s smash hit “High Hopes,” which broke the records for most weeks atop Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs chart and is seven-times platinum.

Along the way, Youngs also launched Buffering The Vampire Slayer, an episode-by-episode podcast devoted to Buffy The Vampire Slayer that attracted more than 160,000 monthly listeners and led to a book deal with St. Martin’s Press. Youngs recently launched a new series with her podcasting partner/ex-wife called The eX-Files and has a narrative fiction podcast due out next year.

Photo credit: Lisa Czech

Play Broadway Games