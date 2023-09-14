Video: Jean Ryden Debuts Video for New Track 'Butterfly Effect'

The new track debuts alongside a video directed by Ivy Tellin and Jean Ryden.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

Rising artist, songwriter and producer Jean Ryden unveils a new single, “Butterfly Effect.". The new track debuts alongside a video directed by Ivy Tellin and Jean Ryden.

“‘Butterfly Effect’ is about the recurring feeling that, if I had done one thing differently, everything might be different; incessantly grappling with the idea of fate or lack thereof—ultimately surrendering to my lack of control and embracing the fact that there is a freedom and magic in that,” says Ryden. 

The Black Swan-inspired video was filmed in Berlin and features ballet dancers whose choreography starkly illustrates the song’s poetic lyrics about life’s unpredictability. 

“Butterfly Effect” follows previously shared songs “Parallel Universe” and “Chlorine,” the artist’s cinematic debut single which was released to praise from Consequence and Ones to Watch. More from Ryden is imminent. 

Jean Ryden began studying music at age three, when she started cello lessons as a child on Long Island. Music had long been in her family. Her maternal grandparents were founding members of the Long Island Philharmonic; her grandfather on her mother’s side was a session violinist who had played with Stevie Nicks and Chet Baker and her grandmother, Jean Ryden Eley, is the inspiration for her artist persona. Ryden’s Julliard-trained mother passed on the family’s passion for music to Ryden, instilling a two-hours-a-day practice habit in her daughter. 

Ryden’s early training, combined with her study of producers like Rostam, James Blake, and Sufjan Stevens, and lyrical influences Elliott Smith and Regina Spektor and Mitski, inform her classic pop songwriting and meticulous production. 

Watch the new music video here:



