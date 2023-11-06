Video: Jakobs Castle (Jakob Nowell) Fuses Old and New With Music Video 'Time Traveler (Official Video)'

The new video was directed by James Wyatt.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

Jakobs Castle, passion project of magnetic artist Jakob Nowell (son of late Sublime vocalist Bradley Nowell) shares his new music video titled “Time Traveler (Official Video)” directed by James Wyatt.

Filmed on VHS for a lo-fi vintage feel, it follows Jakob as he cruises around in a convertible exploring his hometown of Long Beach, CA. On a mission to honor the past while harnessing the possibilities of tomorrow, the video is partially animated and incorporates AI to achieve its glitchy, anime inspired visuals. When describing his vision for the video, Jakob explains,

“With this video release I’m hoping to really define the aesthetics of Jakobs Castle. We used classic shots of iconic Long Beach locations like Rose Park, Belmont Shore, the top of Signal Hill, and the Oil Refineries to name a few. I wanted to merge these images with mysterious glitchy internet weirdness and I think director James Wyatt nailed it on all fronts. The whole recipe adds up to a sort of different take on retrofuturism and beach culture all at once.”

 The video’s director, James Wyatt, adds, “All of the animated work was generated frame by frame by AI compiled and data moshed by me. It was a hefty process working with the VHS footage and getting the style right. But once it clicked it immediately made everything tie together. Something old, something new.”

Born into music royalty, there is no denying that Jakob is influenced by his father’s legacy, but Jakobs Castle is anything but a nostalgic rehash. Staying cutting-edge while retaining the keen sense of melody that endeared his father’s music to millions of people all over the world, Nowell’s mission for the band is to “mix California’s past with the fresh mystery of internet underground culture.”

The 28-year-old Nowell got his start playing in the popular Southern California rock act LAW, but Jakobs Castle is an unfiltered version of his personal musical identity which he created alongside producer and co-collaborator Jon Joseph. “I think that Jon was the guy who really helped me discover my sound because I would show him the synth sounds I wanted or what I liked for vocal effects and it became this affected cyber ska weirdness,” Nowell explains.

Signing to Epitaph is a full circle moment for the musician born into the thriving California punk scene, yet deciding to forge his own musical destiny in a way that’s relevant to today’s generation of listeners. “The tagline I’ve always had for this project is beach meets internet,” Jakob summarizes. “Once you swim in these songs for a while, that description makes perfect sense.”

Jakobs Castle On Tour

W/ G. Love and Special Sauce

Jan. 11, 2024 - St. Louis, MO – Duck Room At Blueberry Hill

Jan. 12, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Park West

Jan. 13, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

Jan. 14, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

Jan. 17, 2024 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

Jan. 18, 2024 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue Theatre

Jan. 19, 2024 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues

Jan. 20, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

Jan. 21, 2024 – Homer, NY – Center For The Arts Of Homer

Jan. 24, 2024 – Boston, MA – City Winery

Jan. 25, 2024 – Boston, MA – City Winery

Jan. 26, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA– City Winery

Jan. 27, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA– City Winery

Jan. 30, 2024 – New York, NY– City Winery Hudson River Park

Jan. 31, 2024 – New York, NY– City Winery Hudson River Park

Feb. 1, 2024 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage

Feb. 2, 2024 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage

Feb. 3, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Hamilton Live

Feb. 6, 2024 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

Feb. 7, 2024 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite Theatre

Feb. 8, 2024 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

Feb. 9, 2024 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

Feb. 10, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – City Winery

Feb. 13, 2024 – Fort Myers, FL – Point Ybel Brewing Company

Feb. 14, 2024 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

Feb. 16, 2024 – New Smyrna Beach, FL – Beachside Tavern

Feb. 17, 2024 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

Feb. 18, 2024 – Key West, FL – American Legion

Feb. 29, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Mar. 1, 2024 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – The Coach House

Mar. 2, 2024 – West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

Mar. 3, 2024 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

Mar. 5, 2024 – Santa Barbara, CA – Soho Music Club

Mar. 6, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

Mar. 8, 2024 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

Mar. 9, 2024 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Mar. 12, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT– The State Room

Mar. 13, 2024 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen

Mar. 14, 2024 – Steamboat Springs, CO– Strings Music Pavilion

Mar. 15, 2024 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre

Mar. 16, 2024 – Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre

Photo by Danin Jacquay



