Video: Jagwar Twin Releases Live Acoustic Version of 'Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)'

Celebrating his first Top 40 hit with “Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)” debuting at #39, alt-pop sensation Jagwar Twin has released the live acoustic version of the single via Big Loud Rock.

“Seeing ‘Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)' in the Top 40 chart feels like a confirmation that I'm not crazy,” shares Jagwar Twin. “It's proof that you need to trust yourself and your own internal compass, which is exactly what the song is about. I just love how much the song is resonating with people. Hearing people screaming the lyrics at the acoustic show was such a beautiful experience. With the acoustic arrangement, I think you pay more attention to the lyrics and see the other side of ‘Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa).' It was cool to see fans connecting with the lyrics and having those “aha” moments while they were singing along.”

“Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)” continues to take the internet by storm with over 130 million streams and 6 billion views on YouTube shorts as it climbs viral charts around the world, including TikTok's Viral 50 Chart and Global Spotify Viral 50 charts, marking the beginning of a momentous year ahead. The single is also currently climbing Billboard's Hot Alternative Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts with the song's official music video currently at #2 on Vevo's Top 10 Alternative Videos Chart. Directed by Ukrainian creator Ganna Bogdan and featuring Jagwar Twin as the ringleader of his own surreal circus, the cinematic video playfully distorts the boundaries of reality to dare listeners to trust their own intuition. PRESS HERE to watch.

Next Wednesday, April 10, Jagwar Twin will perform at The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles that promises to push the boundaries of what a pop-up show can be.

The alter-ego of singer, songwriter, producer, and storyteller Roy English, Jagwar Twin boldly holds up a mirror to reflect humanity to the listener with his unique style of garage-rock guitars, grimy breakbeats, and vivid poetry combined with an electro-pop flourish and soulful R&B. In his search for equilibrium, Jagwar Twin exists to find spirit in our shared humanity, venturing forward with encouragement to others to do the same work, while emphasizing what unites us.