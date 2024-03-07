Video: Jagwar Twin Releases 'Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)' Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alt-pop sensation Jagwar Twin has released the cinematic official music video for his viral hit “Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa),” out now via Big Loud Rock.

Watch the vivid, big-top spectacle that sees Jagwar Twin becoming the ringleader of his own surreal circus. Playfully distorting the boundaries of reality backed by a troupe of dancers, the visual weaves together the song's introspective musings on disillusionment to question what's real as chess pieces tower to unimaginable heights while hypnotic spinning wheels and otherworldly carousels play backdrop to a dreamlike carnival that invites listeners to question their own realities.

Directed by visionary Ukrainian creator Ganna Bogdan and filmed at the iconic LA Circus as a commentary on how life is all a performance, “Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)” mirrors the song's thematic exploration of looking beyond the surface to dare listeners to trust their intuition, instead of falling prey to societal pressures and outside influences.

“I aimed to create something that transcends the everyday, a melody that invites introspection and challenges the listener to find depth in the mundane exploring,” shares Jagwar Twin. “The whole world is kind of like a circus where no one really knows what's up or down, left or right, black or white… so Ganna and I wanted to make sure that symbolism was in the video, especially as Jagwar Twin is all about exploring polarities and where they overlap.”

“When Jagwar Twin suggested a Slavic circus concept, I was excited to make it happen,” adds director Ganna Bogdan. “I grew up in Ukraine loving the local circus and theater scene and most of my team is from Ukraine. The music video captures a mix of Eastern European circus, theater, playing with opposites, and surrealism, and of course adds elements of dance and glimpses of magic. I'm grateful for my talented team and for Jagwar Twin for delivering such a great performance on set.”

With over 100 million streams and challenging the conventions of mainstream music, “Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)” has landed on multiple charts including TikTok's Viral 50 Chart, Global Spotify Viral 50 charts around the globe, and is currently climbing Billboard's Hot Alternative Songs (No. 24) and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs (No. 36) charts. Showing no signs of slowing down, “Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)” has seen Jagwar Twin captivate audiences across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, and marks the beginning of a momentous year ahead.

The near-supernatural alter-ego of singer, songwriter, producer, and storyteller Roy English, Jagwar Twin boldly holds up a mirror to reflect humanity to the listener with his unique style of garage-rock guitars, grimy breakbeats, and vivid poetry combined with an electro-pop flourish and soulful R&B. Touching on the duality of life and the search for equilibrium, Jagwar Twin exists to find spirit in our shared humanity, venturing forward with encouragement to others to do the same work, while emphasizing what unites us.

Jagwar Twin established himself as a one to watch with his debut single “Loser” from his first album Subject To Flooding which premiered on The Zane Lowe Show and a hitmaker with breakout single “Happy Face” from his genre-bending and ambitious sophomore album 33 which was produced by Matthew Pauling (Twenty One Pilots, 5 Seconds Of Summer), mixed by Jeff Ellis (Grandson, Frank Ocean, Doja Cat), and coincided with the launch of Jagwar Twin's digital universe Hall of Mirrors.

33 is out now via Big Loud Rock. Channeling the iconic showmanship of Ziggy Stardust-era David Bowie and Bad-era Michael Jackson while rocketing past 100 million streams, “Happy Face” was released in partnership with digital design and experience studio CTHDRL via a trippy award-winning smile-triggered facial recognition experience.

Receiving acclaim from Billboard, PAPER Magazine, V Magazine, Alternative Press, UPROXX, American Songwriter, and more, Jagwar Twin has also toured with Transviolet, 5 Seconds of Summer, lovelytheband and Avril Lavigne and has even seen his talent extend into the art world – recently unveiling him immersive “Everything's Perfect Here” during a Los Angeles gallery opening that explored the intricacies of human consciousness and hints at the larger core of who Jagwar Twin is as an artist.