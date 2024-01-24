Video: Indio Downey Shares Music Video For EP Title Track 'Cigarettes In Bed'​ 

Grunge rock up-and-comer Indio Downey today (January 24th) shares the music video to "Cigarettes In Bed," the title track off his recently released EP. Produced by The Heavy (lovelytheband, The Score, Saint Motel), "Cigarettes In Bed" finds Indio at his most open and earnest.

A cheerful tambourine joins lively drums and an eclectic guitar riff as Indio celebrates the effortless connection he shares with a twin flame. “When you're next to me / the weight of the world doesn't feel so heavy,” Indio growls on the fervent verse. The '90s stylized music video was directed by Natalie Hewitt (The Marías, Wallows, Innerwave), and lives inside the track's lyrics. The music video and EP release comes ahead of upcoming tour dates.

Indio shares about the song:

"'Cigarettes in Bed' is a love song about a previous relationship. When I felt overwhelmed by the weight of the world their company always gave me peace of mind. The visual of smoking cigarettes in bed is a glimpse into a time when being together helped us cope with our loneliness. It was produced by Jordan Miller and Jason Bell. We all took a trip to Hawaii and wrote and recorded the song while we were there. Their touch transformed a simple melody into a dynamic song with tasteful lyrics. It was truly a pleasure working with them!"

Imbued with a slow burn fervor, Indio's sound melds the head-banging rebellion of early 2000s' punk rock and the grungy melodrama of 90s' alternative with a sincerity and conviction all his own. Cigarettes In Bed is gritty and dynamic, pairing punk-tinged rock anthems with simmering moments of self-reflection.

Indio says of the EP:

"My debut EP is the product of collaboration. Being in the studio bouncing ideas and testing different elements, over the course of many sessions, really helped the songs become more dynamic and tasteful. Each song is about overcoming suffering in a different way which is why I felt these 5 songs fit well together."

“Talk to me / my favorite liar / my sugar coated killer / want to play with fire / rock bottom girl can you get me higher,” sings Indio in the opening verse of “The Other Side,” an anthemic tidal wave of manic alt-rock energy. Built around a rigorous bassline and thrashing guitars, “The Other Side” dives head first into a chaotic and intoxicating relationship. Building through electric verses and a shout-along chorus the explosive track finally erupts into an epic, keening guitar solo.

Inspired by Indio's past experience with addiction, opening track “Dume” is a darkly enticing track about the seductive nature of self-destruction. Produced by Robopop (Andrew McMahon, Weezer, LP), “Dume” opens with a grimy bass line and keening guitars. Churning with relentless tension, the consistent percussion builds, undeterred, to the simmering chorus. Indio's yearning vocals float over the track's thrashing sonic underbelly and he battles the seemingly irresistible temptation of succumbing to a downward spiral.

Powerful and energetic, “Plastic Rainbow” is a sonic tidal wave of churning grit. Produced by Simon Oscroft (The Naked and Famous, The Aces, almost monday), the classic punk sound that inspired Cigarettes In Bed is evident in the infectious, unruly love song. Vigorous and playful, “Plastic Rainbow” effortlessly pairs an audacious, sticky guitar hook with heavy percussion to create a compelling, rebellious sound. Indio's gravelly vocals take center stage as he growls, “There's garbage on the radio / I held a plastic rainbow / she gives me a caress of cheer / give me the wheel / I wanna steer.”

On the brooding, contemplative “September” Indio describes a downward spiral from the inside out. Now nineteen months sober, “September” offers a vulnerable, no holds barred glimpse into Indio's struggle to overcome addiction. Razor sharp guitars and a moody bassline cradle his raw vocals against the crash of relentless percussion. Co-written with Robert Downey Jr and produced by Mike Kamerman (Smallpools, Misterwives, Lexi Jayde), the track's stark honesty suits Indio, who finds a compelling sense of self-confidence as he reclaims his own destiny, singing, “I'm battered yet better, and here comes September.”

Indio debuted his solo project with the melodic, angsty “Headspace” in 2022. A taste of the fresh new sound that Indio refines on Cigarettes In Bed, “Headspace” melds rock, punk, and grunge influences to create a sound that, while distinctively alternative, is unafraid to flirt with the sonic mainstream. The track was quickly followed up by the California cool “Runaway” and boldly introspective “September.”

Cigarettes In Bed is an eclectic exploration of love, chaos, pain, and redemption. The 5-track EP is laden with mighty bass lines, incendiary guitar licks, and powerful percussion. Indio stands out for his visceral, husky vocals, as well as his engaging songwriting. With Cigarettes In Bed Indio Downey comes into his own as a frontman and establishes himself as true contender to rise to the top of the alt-rock ranks. Equal parts feisty, tender, and fun, the project is a tenacious burst of infectious sounds, dexterous lyricism, and charming heart.

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Miranda