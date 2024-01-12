Video: IZ Shares New Video for 'Big Dreams'

Remixes of the track are due to be released next month as IZ's momentum continues to grow.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

22-year-old Kent rapper IZ has shared a new official music video for his TikTok viral track ‘Big Dreams'.

The video, directed by Geerten Harmens (A$AP Rocky, Cordae & Lil Wayne, Gunna, Ghetts),  follows a younger version of IZ as a school pupil, highlighting his first moments of putting his dreams into action through music. Penning lyrics to paper, recording in his home studio and showcasing his bars to his friends all lead up to the finale of performing on stage to a large crowd, fully encapsulating the track's aspirational themes and IZ's artistic journey to date.

Since its release in June 2023, ‘Big Dreams' has accumulated more than 200 million views and 22,000 creations across all social media platforms. 'This was sparked by a dance trend on TikTok that has since been recreated by the likes of BTS' Jung Kook and become a trend with K-Pop superstars including TXT and NCT Dream -  reaching more than 140 million views on the platform alone.'

Remixes of the track are due to be released next month as IZ's momentum continues to grow.



