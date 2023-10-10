Video: Heavy MakeUp Debuts Music Video For 'DON'T KID YOURSELF KID'

The video was created by artist Andrea Nakkla.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

The official music video for Heavy MakeUp’s new song, “DON’T KID YOURSELF KID,” is debuting today. Watch/share the video, created by artist Andrea Nakkla, below!

Of the song, the dynamic band—made up of Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri and Trever Hagen—shares, “This song is for all us kids, young and old, looking for answers outside of our own hearts. Unless it’s for math then ignore this song and g’head and look on someone’s paper. Does that sound right? Don’t answer that.” 

“DON’T KID YOURSELF KID” is from Heavy MakeUp’s self-titled debut album, which was released last month viaShuffle Records/Thirty Tigers. In celebration of the new music, the group is in the midst of a four-show residency at Los Angeles’ Sun Rose with their next performance taking place tomorrow, October 11, featuring special guest Charlie Sexton.

The residency will continue through the end of this month with additional performances on October 18 and 25. Each show consists of two distinct sets—the first will feature songs from the album, while the second will be a purely improvised performance. Purchase tickets Click Here.

Written and produced by the trio, Heavy MakeUp features 11 tracks filled with sonic exploration, capturing the artists’ improvisational spirit and shared curiosities through voice, synths, drum machines and brass.

The album is their first official project as a collective, after initially discovering their musical chemistry when collaborating on 2022’s “More and More,” released by Camerieri and Hagen’s project, CARM. Following that experience, Brickell, Camerieri and Hagen were inspired to further explore their shared creativity and spent three days together improvising, which went on to become the basis of Heavy MakeUp. 

Continuing to receive critical attention, No Depression praises, “These are lively improvisational sketches, balancing Camerieri and Hagen’s experimental-jazz blends of synths, beats, and horns against Brickell’s playfully rhythmic lyrics and sweetly seductive singing.”

Additionally, Rock NYC proclaims, “dynamic and surprising…a new-found spontaneous exploration of moody and alleviating soundscapes that fit the trio’s creativity and curiosity,” while Live For Live Musicdeclares, “after playing this song just once you’ll be hearing it all the time too in your head” and KTX Public Radiodescribes it as “atmospheric, kinetic, trip hop-accented tracks.” 




