Video: Gunna Releases New Music Video 'rodeo dr'

Four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum Atlanta rap superstar Gunna dropped the official music video for “rodeo dr” off of his latest album a Gift & a Curse.

Rolling Stone championed a Gift & a Curse to be one of the best albums of 2023 so far, praising Gunna’s “velvety-smooth and exciting sound,” while also claiming “the five-track victory lap between “Ca$h $hit” and “P Angels” is by far the best sequencing of songs on a hip-hop record this year.”

Gunna recently achieved another huge career milestone with the success of his acclaimed fourth full-length album, a Gift & a Curse, reaching No.2 on the Billboard 200 and hit single from the album “fukumean,” becoming his first No.1 on the the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart, now sitting at No.4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Gunna will headline his first shows in two years this coming September with The Gift at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on September 9th, 2023 and The Curse at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, CA on September 28th, 2023. Tickets are available now at only1gunna.com.

ABOUT GUNNA:

Since quietly paving a lane out of Atlanta, Gunna has consistently altered the sound, structure, and very shape of hip-hop, accelerating its future in the process. Born Sergio Kitchens in College Park, GA, the diamond-selling superstar has shaken popular culture, redefining “drip” for a generation, giving “P” a place in the lexicon, and eternally ingraining himself in the conversation.

He crossed the unbelievable distance from humblest of beginnings to performances on Saturday Night Live and two spots on former President Barack Obama’s Playlist. He has reeled in billions of streams, scored dozens of multiplatinum, platinum, and gold plaques, and garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations.

Ascending to the forefront of the game, he earned a rare diamond certification for the seminal Billboard Hot 100 Top 5 smash “Drip Too Hard” with Lil Baby. He notched two consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200 with Wunna [2020] and DS4Ever [2022].

Hailed as “a worthy escapade” by Rolling Stone, the latter marked his highest first-week sales tally to date and yielded the platinum-certified internet-breaking “Pushin P” [feat. Young Thug] with Future. Not to mention, “Pushin P” received GRAMMY® Award nods in the categories of “Best Rap Performance” and “Best Rap Song.”

Beyond standout sets on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel LIVE his rarity and artistry separates him from the rest which allows him to ascend musically. He only maintained this momentum in 2023 with A Gift & a Curse.

It marked his fourth straight #1 debut on both the Top R&B Hip-Hop/Albums Chart and Top Rap Albums Chart. Additionally, it fourth consecutive Top 3 on the Billboard 200. With more music and major moves on the horizon, Gunna will continue to change the culture forever.




