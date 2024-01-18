Video: Gunna Links With Turbo for 'Bachelor' Music Video

GRAMMY Award-nominated and Diamond-certified powerhouse producer Turbo reveals the music video for his Billboard-charting debut single “Bachelor” featuring multi-platinum superstar Gunna. The track is available now via 300 Entertainment.

Directed by visionary Spike Jordan, the cinematic visual puts its own spin on The Bachelor. Gunna romances a cohort of leading ladies from a bevy of classic 21st century hip-hop videos, namely KD Aubert (Fabolous “Into You”), Rosa Acosta (Drake “Best I Ever Had”), Eboni Jackson (50 Cent “Wanksta”), LaNisha Cole (Pharrell “Frontin”), Esther Baxter (Petey Pablo “Freek-A-Leek”), Tammy Torres (Lil Wayne “Mrs. Officer”), Bria Myles (Twista “Girl Tonite”) and Sasha Lee (David Banner “Play”).

Between sweeping shots of a modern mansion, hot tub, and chef's kitchen, the camera focuses on Turbo as he plays piano in the rain accompanied by a ballet dancer and Gunna on the mic.

Built around a piano-laden sample of James Blake's “Do You Ever,” Turbo's instantly recognizable production on “Bachelor” sets the tone with a distinct 808 bounce and skittering electronics. The song earned the South Fulton, Georgia native his first Billboard chart position as a solo artist, debuting at No. 40 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart with 3.6 million US streams in its first week.

Most recently, Turbo cooked up six tracks from Gunna's critically acclaimed 2023 album a Gift & a Curse, including the lead single “bread & butter.” Of course, the success only extended his now-legendary run with the rap superstar.

It began when Turbo served as executive producer for the multiplatinum blockbuster collaborative mixtape Drip Harder by Lil Baby and Gunna. He notably produced the Diamond-certified “Drip Too Hard” as well as the platinum “Never Recover” with Drake and “Close Friends.” His growing catalog also encompasses “Wunna” by Gunna, “YOSEMITE” by Travis Scott, NAV, and Gunna, and “3 Headed Snake” by Young Thug and Gunna, among others.

