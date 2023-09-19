Video: Glen Hansard Shares Video For New Track 'There's No Mountain'

“There’s No Mountain” is featured on his new album ‘All That Was East Is West of Me Now,’ coming out October 20.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 1 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 2 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 3 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them

Irish musician Glen Hansard, whose music NPR has called “expansive without sacrificing intimacy,” is sharing the new song “There’s No Mountain” today. The song points forward, to the virtue of simply pressing on, despite cataclysms global and personal that might challenge any stable orbit.

It also calls to mind Dylan’s “Forever Young” with the insightful line “when you go without, then you'll go within," and the power of positivity with the inspirational sentiment “there's no mountain great or small that you can't climb."  Listen to “There’s No Mountain” below.

A song that will resonate with fans of Hansard’s earlier solo work, “There’s No Mountain” is featured on his new album ‘All That Was East Is West of Me Now,’ coming out October 20. Equal parts noisy and meditative as well as sprawling and hypnotic, the album was produced by long time Glen Hansard and The Frames co-conspirator David Odlum (Tinariwen, Sam Smith) at his home studio on the outskirts of Dublin.

The process of recording, as of songwriting, “must be an intuitive leap into what feels right,” says Hansard. “When it feels right, I usually run from it, mix it quickly before it collapses.”  For the bulk of the record, Hansard was joined in the studio by fellow Frames Joe Doyle, Graham Hopkins, Ruth O’Mahony Brady, Rob Bochnik and honorary Frame Earl Harvin. Strings came courtesy from fellow live contributors Gareth Quinn Redmond, Kate Ellis, Paula Hughes, Katie O’Connor and Una O’Kane.

“I’m in the latter third of a good life!” Hansard says of the meaning behind the album’s title. “And my golden prize is a life in song. I haven't gotten lost, I’ve stayed true to my first calling, and I’ve been blessed with life’s deepest riches. So, I might be facing west, or east. But I’m happy in the place I’m in.”

There is great possibility here. The journey is nearer to its completion than its commencement, but Hansard isn’t yet ready to come to a standstill; there are more mountains to climb, there is more terrain to explore. There is still so much more to experience.

Next week Hansard and his band will perform at Southern California’s Ohana Fest, followed by a run of European tour dates that begin shortly after the new album’s release. All upcoming dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES

9/29 - Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest
10/30 - London, UK @ The London Palladium
10/31 - Manchester, UK @ RNCM Theatre SOLD OUT
11/2 - Paris, France @ La Cigale
11/3 - Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal
11/5 - Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk
11/6 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle
11/8 - Munich, Germany @ Circus Krone
11/9 - Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Konzerthaus
11/11 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Volkshaus
11/12 - Milan, Italy @ Teatro Dal Verme
11/14 - Prague, Czechia @ Velký sál Lucerna
11/15 - Warsaw, Poland @ Palladium Club
11/17 - Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall
11/20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Royal Theatre Carré SOLD OUT
11/21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Royal Theatre Carré SOLD OUT
12/13 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT
12/15 - Galway, Ireland @ Leisureland
12/16 - Derry, UK @ St. Columb’s Hall
12/18 - Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
12/19 - Cork, Ireland @ City Hall

Photo Credit: Stephan VanFleteren



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
KENNY WAYNE SHEPARD: DIRT ON MY DIAMOND TOUR Comes To To Perform At Barbara B. Mann Perfor Photo
KENNY WAYNE SHEPARD: DIRT ON MY DIAMOND TOUR Comes To To Perform At Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, February 7

Kenny Wayne Shepherd announces tour dates in support of upcoming album, 'Dirt On My Diamonds, Vol. 1.' Listen to his latest single, 'Sweet & Low.' Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will perform at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on February 7, 2024. Tickets on sale Friday, September 22.

2
Loraine James to Release Gentle Confrontation Album This Friday Photo
Loraine James to Release 'Gentle Confrontation' Album This Friday

Earlier this spring, Loraine shared the lead singles “2003,” “Déjà Vu,” and “I DM U.” Later this month, she embarks on a string of North American tour dates, tickets available now! The album was made while listening to math rock and emo-electronic such as DNTEL, Lusine, and Telefon Tel Aviv, which drew her back to her adolescence.

3
EmiSunshine Drops New Single The Boy I Never Loved Photo
EmiSunshine Drops New Single 'The Boy I Never Loved'

“The Boy I Never Loved” features performances by EmiSunsine (ukulele and vocals), Randall Hamilton (bass), Bobby Hill (percussion), Justin Moses (guitar, banjo, fiddle), Addie Levy (mandolin), and James Adkins (guitar). The song is the first single to be released from her forthcoming bluegrass album SIDESHOW.

4
Hexic Releases 11-Track Imaginative Odessey Archetype Photo
Hexic Releases 11-Track Imaginative Odessey 'Archetype'

Designed with precision and an acute sense for storytelling, this album invites listeners to a whimsically orchestrated, bass-infused universe adorned with playful narratives and surprising turns.  A daring fusion of genres promises to captivate a vast spectrum of listeners, ‘Archetype’ is out now and available to stream.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Angelique Cabral Joins Ariana DeBose In Disney's WISH Movie MusicalAngelique Cabral Joins Ariana DeBose In Disney's WISH Movie Musical
Photos: Check Out Original HAIRSPRAY Costumes New John Waters Exhibition at the Academy Museum of Motion PicturesPhotos: Check Out Original HAIRSPRAY Costumes New John Waters Exhibition at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Loraine James to Release 'Gentle Confrontation' Album This FridayLoraine James to Release 'Gentle Confrontation' Album This Friday
ABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on HuluABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on Hulu

Videos

Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show Video
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SHUCKED