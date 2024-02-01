Video: Gia Woods Shares 'Your Engine' Music Video Featuring EUPHORIA Star Chloe Cherry

Queer pop artist Gia Woods shares the music video for the title track of her recently released EP Your Engine. Sultry, sexy, and bold, the "Your Engine" music video finds Gia owning and celebrating her identity through her unapologetically sensual physicality and provocative fashion choices.

Co-directed by Gia herself and featuring Euphoria star Chloe Cherry as a mannequin that Gia turns on (both literally and figuratively) to bring to life, the "Your Engine" video is a sleek, punchy visual spectacle celebrating the way sexuality and desire is linked to feminine empowerment.

Gia shared this about her inspiration for the video:

"Growing up, when I was shy and still in the closet, I always covered my body and tried to blend in. It was hard for me to make friends and I think a lot of that had to do with how I was hiding so much of myself and that English was my second language. I could only really express myself through music. So after I finally came out through my first music video and started to really own who I was, I decided to stop hiding. I had always wanted to feel hot and confident, but never had the courage to put myself out there until much later. I don't want anyone else to feel the way I did growing up, so as an artist I want to be so loud and out there, and hopefully help make people more comfortable being themselves – whatever that means to them - they should own it and be it.

In the video, we created a duality for the dancers. They start out with masks on, hiding their identity, and by the end they take them off, confidently revealing who they are. No one should be able to tell you who you can be. Not your family, not your friends, not society… because ultimately being yourself is the most beautiful thing you can be."

In late 2023, Gia shared her Your Engine EP. Led by the audacious personal anthem "Gia Would," the project marks a new chapter for Gia, with the rising pop star leaning deeper into her Persian heritage for inspiration, and reaching even greater emotional depths as she delivers seven sparkling, synth-laden, sapphic bops. Gia describes each person's engine as their “life's deepest motivations and desires” and on Your Engine, Gia boldly shares her own. Delving deep, Gia touches on the emotions of love, lust, ambition, desire, heartbreak, and uncertainty as she crafts a record that is bold, visceral and unique.

In 2022 Gia Woods released her EP Heartbreak County Vol.2, a strobe-lit electro-pop sonic collection that dishes out more grit than glitz, exploring a “deeper, more raw side” of Gia's artistry, led by the smash single "Lesbionic". With the EP's opening track 'Hello,' Gia became one of the first artists to release on TikTok's exclusive SoundOn+ platform and Heartbreak County, Vol. 2 was released on Elle Records, one of the first labels partnering with TikTok.

As Gia Woods' reach has grown, so has her commitment to advocacy. Over the years, Gia has emerged as a potent voice in the LGBTQ+ community. In her traditional Persian household in Los Angeles, Gia's parents saw music as a fleeting hobby rather than a promising career. Gia therefore grew up a loner, picking up guitar and violin on her own and listening to everything from Green Day and Björk to Radiohead and Madonna.

It was in high school when Gia wrote what would be her first single, “Only A Girl,” perhaps the most emotional song she's ever penned. Released in 2016, the breathy pop track was also her bold, coming out anthem - to her parents, friends and everyone who didn't know that part of her before. Since its release, the impact of “Only A Girl” has continued to grow - it's since reached over 11 million views on YouTube and Gia gained nearly 100,000 subscribers.