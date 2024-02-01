Video: Gia Woods Shares 'Your Engine' Music Video Featuring EUPHORIA Star Chloe Cherry

Co-directed by Gia herself and featuring Euphoria star Chloe Cherry as a mannequin that Gia turns on (both literally and figuratively) to bring to life.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe Photo 1 Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe
'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 2 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
Listen: Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen & More Sing on the HAZBIN HOTEL Photo 3 Listen: Hear Christian Borle, Alex Brightman Sing In HAZBIN HOTEL
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 4 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical

Video: Gia Woods Shares 'Your Engine' Music Video Featuring EUPHORIA Star Chloe Cherry

Queer pop artist Gia Woods shares the music video for the title track of her recently released EP Your Engine. Sultry, sexy, and bold, the "Your Engine" music video finds Gia owning and celebrating her identity through her unapologetically sensual physicality and provocative fashion choices.

Co-directed by Gia herself and featuring Euphoria star Chloe Cherry as a mannequin that Gia turns on (both literally and figuratively) to bring to life, the "Your Engine" video is a sleek, punchy visual spectacle celebrating the way sexuality and desire is linked to feminine empowerment. 

Gia shared this about her inspiration for the video:
"Growing up, when I was shy and still in the closet, I always covered my body and tried to blend in. It was hard for me to make friends and I think a lot of that had to do with how I was hiding so much of myself and that English was my second language. I could only really express myself through music. So after I finally came out through my first music video and started to really own who I was, I decided to stop hiding. I had always wanted to feel hot and confident, but never had the courage to put myself out there until much later. I don't want  anyone else to feel the way I did growing up, so as an artist I want to be so loud and out there, and hopefully help make people more comfortable being themselves – whatever that means to them - they should own it and be it.

In the video, we created a duality for the dancers. They start out with masks on, hiding their identity, and by the end they take them off, confidently revealing who they are. No one should be able to tell you who you can be. Not your family, not your friends, not society… because ultimately being yourself is the most beautiful thing you can be." 

In late 2023, Gia shared her Your Engine EP. Led by the audacious personal anthem "Gia Would," the project marks a new chapter for Gia, with the rising pop star leaning deeper into her Persian heritage for inspiration, and reaching even greater emotional depths as she delivers seven sparkling, synth-laden, sapphic bops. Gia describes each person's engine as their “life's deepest motivations and desires” and on Your Engine, Gia boldly shares her own. Delving deep, Gia touches on the emotions of love, lust, ambition, desire, heartbreak, and uncertainty as she crafts a record that is bold, visceral and unique. 

In 2022 Gia Woods released her EP Heartbreak County Vol.2, a strobe-lit electro-pop sonic collection that  dishes out more grit than glitz, exploring a “deeper, more raw side” of Gia's artistry, led by the smash single "Lesbionic". With the EP's opening track 'Hello,' Gia became one of the first artists to release on TikTok's exclusive SoundOn+ platform and Heartbreak County, Vol. 2 was released on Elle Records, one of the first labels partnering with TikTok.

As Gia Woods' reach has grown, so has her commitment to advocacy. Over the years, Gia has emerged as a potent voice in the LGBTQ+ community. In her traditional Persian household in Los Angeles, Gia's parents saw music as a fleeting hobby rather than a promising career. Gia therefore grew up a loner, picking up guitar and violin on her own and listening to everything from Green Day and Björk to Radiohead and Madonna.

It was in high school when Gia wrote what would be her first single, “Only A Girl,” perhaps the most emotional song she's ever penned. Released in 2016, the breathy pop track was also her bold, coming out anthem - to her parents, friends and everyone who didn't know that part of her before. Since its release, the impact of “Only A Girl” has continued to grow - it's since reached over 11 million views on YouTube and Gia gained nearly 100,000 subscribers.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Leonelle Releases Barking Owl Sessions Live Performance Video Photo
Video: Leonelle Releases Barking Owl Sessions Live Performance Video

Emerging pop artist Leonelle has released Barking Owl Sessions Live Performance video featuring the singles “Human Condition,” “Never Enough,” “How To Be Brave,” and most recently, “F****n' Weird.” The beautifully shot 17-minute performance video was filmed at the Barking Owl studio in West Los Angeles, from her forthcoming EP, As I Am.

2
Kylie Minogue & Sia Releasing New Single Next Week Photo
Kylie Minogue & Sia Releasing New Single Next Week

Kylie Minogue and Sia will be releasing a collaboration next week. It was previously played before one of Minogue's Las Vegas shows. Pre-save the single now!

3
The Ivy Releases New Single Gums Lost Flavor Photo
The Ivy Releases New Single 'Gums Lost Flavor'

Mostly written and recorded on a writing trip to Punta Mita, a small surf town in Mexico, A Door Still Open showcases the duo's knack for crafting catchy pop hooks that invite the listener in while fusing together synths and grunge-inspired guitars. The album explores themes of self-reflection and personal growth while challenging.

4
GREGORIAN Choir Launches Debut North American Tour Photo
GREGORIAN Choir Launches Debut North American Tour

GREGORIAN—“The World’s Most Successful Choir”—will make their much-anticipated North American debut as part of their 2023-2024 world tour. The tour will include performances at theaters and performing arts centers throughout the U.S., Mexico, and Latin America, with the North American leg set to launch April 4 in Asheville, NC.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan Release Music Video For 'Cowboys And Plowboys'Video: Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan Release Music Video For 'Cowboys And Plowboys'
Zacari Entrances On New Single 'Ocean'Zacari Entrances On New Single 'Ocean'
Beans on Toast Introduces 'The Beans On Toast Band' With UK Tour DatesBeans on Toast Introduces 'The Beans On Toast Band' With UK Tour Dates
Craft Recordings Announces 'Small Batch' Reissue For Isaac Hayes' Earth-shattering 1969 Hit Record 'Hot Buttered Soul'Craft Recordings Announces 'Small Batch' Reissue For Isaac Hayes' Earth-shattering 1969 Hit Record 'Hot Buttered Soul'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Video
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HARMONY