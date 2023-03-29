Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Ghost Hounds Release Music Video For New Single 'Dirty Angel'

Blues-rock fans can look forward to Ghost Hounds’s fourth album out this June. 

Mar. 29, 2023  

Is it hot in here, or is it just the new music video from Ghost Hounds? The blues-rock group has released a tantalizing video for their recent single "Dirty Angel," out now.

Ghost Hounds released the new single earlier this month to acclaim from American Songwriter, Consequence, SPIN, and more. "Dirty Angel" is the first single off the band's upcoming album, giving listeners an exciting look at what they can expect from the new record. The energetic track highlights the band's signature soaring guitars and powerful vocals.

The music video adds a new layer of depth to the track, perfectly capturing the song's galvanic essence. The video cuts beautifully between the band performing in a massive horse arena and moody shots of stunt-rider equestrian Mia Rae alongside her rearing horse, with the two scenes finally converging to create exciting interplay at the end of the video.

On creating the video, guitarist Johnny Baab elaborates, "for the visual, we knew we wanted something that felt unique and would lend itself to the mood of the song, so we filmed it in a majestic horse arena outside of L.A. on a cold and rainy night with a few of our guys and the amazingly talented, Mia Rae. The entire team involved did an incredible job coming together and we are very grateful for them helping the vision come to life."

Watch the new music video here:



