Video: Full Of Hell Share Video for 'Coagulated Bliss' Title Track

As they prepare for the release of their sixth studio album Coagulated Bliss— out next Friday, April 26th— Full of Hell have shared the album's powerful title track.

While the focus on songwriting already makes Coagulated Bliss the most grounded album in band's catalog, it’s also the first Full of Hell record that tries in earnest to reflect the world around it—not in some broad, monotony-of-evil way, but the everyday horrors of life in small town America. Vocalist Dylan Walker’s lyrics have always framed their suffering with what he calls “fantastical, metaphorical s,” but on Coagulated Bliss his writing is clear and direct. Walker comments, “This song is a lyrical summation of the record as a whole. Seeking the unattainable. Drowning in it.”

The songs on Coagulated Bliss feel huge, totemic, groundshaking, and the title track is no different. Guitarist Spencer Hazard states, “Dave [Bland, drums] and I wrote this song with a band like Today is the Day in mind. Noisy guitar and jazzy drums but a riff that gets stuck in your head.”

Full of Hell burst forth with incredible force from the small, dagger-shaped city of Ocean City, Maryland, 15 years ago. Over five full-lengths, five collaborative full-lengths, and countless splits, EPs, singles, and noise compilations, they’ve evolved at extraordinary speed, their music becoming more complicated and technical without ever slowing down or losing its soul. Everything on a Full of Hell album feels like a blur: smears of guitar, harsh noise shaken like gravel in a bag, singer Dylan Walker’s snarl and bite carrying him into outer space or into the core of the earth. They’re coiled, interlocking, impossible to penetrate, and they move with alarming speed.

They have now reached terminal velocity. Having created their own context, they’re now able to walk around within it, to survey its terrain, to visit far corners and see who’s nearby. Their forthcoming album, Coagulated Bliss, sounds like Full of Hell, but it’s nothing like any Full of Hell record that’s come before it. These songs are trimmer, less freighted with anxiety, more interested in opening up than speeding away. Its bile is sometimes funneled into traditional song structures. It never shies away from the extreme harsh noise, unrelenting spirit, and pitch-black sadness of previous Full of Hell records; if anything, the leanness of these songs makes them feel even heavier. Nevertheless, there are tracks here you might find yourself whistling hours after listening. It’s an extraordinary and unexpected evolution in sound for a band who made their name on rapid metamorphosis, and it’s the logical endpoint of everything Full of Hell has covered so far.

Coagulated Bliss is out April 26 via Closed Casket Activities and is available for pre-order here. See Full of Hell on the road in April + May with Dying Fetus, in July at Sound & Fury Festival, and in Australia + Asia later this year.

Full of Hell, on tour:

April 25 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore ^

April 26 Sayerville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^

April 27 Syracuse, NY @ The Song & Dance ^

April 28 Albany, NY @ Empire Live ^

April 30 Quebec City, QV @ Theatre Capitole ^

May 1 Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre ^

May 2 Ottawa, ON @ The Brass Monkey ^

May 3 London, ON @ London Music Hall ^

May 4 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre ^

May 5 Buffalo, NY @ Electric City ^

May 7 Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom ^

May 8 Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs ^

May 9 Joliet, IL @ The Forge ^

May 10 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave ^

May 12 Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre ^

May 13 Saskatoon, SK @ Louis ^

May 14 Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room ^

May 15 Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre ^

May 17 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre ^

May 18 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon ^

May 19 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^



July 13 + 14 Los Angeles, CA @ Exposition Park (Sound & Fury)

August 14 Brisbane @ The Zoo %

August 15 Sydney @ Mary's Underground %

August 16 Canberra @ The Baso %

August 17 Melbourne @ Stay Gold %

August 18 Adelaide @ Crown & Anchor %

August 20 Melbourne @ Make It Up Club

August 23 Christchurch @ Rolling Stone %

August 24 Wellington @ Meow %

August 25 Auckland @ Galatos %

August 27 Seoul, KR @ Club Victims

August 29 Manila, PH @ Paper Lantern QC

August 30 Singapore @ Phil Studio

August 31 Ho Chi Minh, VN @ TBA

September 1 Bangkok, TH @ Mr. Fox Live House

^ w/ Dying Fetus

% w/ Thou

Coagulated Bliss, track listing:

Half Life of Changelings Doors to Mental Agony Transmuting Chemical Burns Fractures Bonds to Mecca Coagulated Bliss Bleeding Horizon Vomiting Glass Schizoid Rupture Vacuous Dose Gasping Dust Gelding of Men Malformed Ligature

Photo Credit: Zachary Jones