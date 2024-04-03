Video: From Indian Lakes Share New Single 'The Lines'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From Indian Lakes have shared “The Lines”, the latest song from the new album Head Void out May 15th. The LP is the first new music from FIL in over half a decade and lead single “The Flow” has already been met with tons of paise and excitement, notching 100k streams on Spotify in two weeks and landing on best songs of the week/month lists from the likes of Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan, Louder, The Alternative, Various Small Flames and more.

New single “The Lines” comes paired with a music video for the song directed by Mike Adame. “I think the video taps into the hardcore/punk energy we grew up on that embodies the underlying vibes in FIL songs,” says FIL's Joe Vann. “Whichever direction the songs go on every album, there's always a sort of sweaty warehouse/basement/house show influence there as much as the indie or folk stuff that comes out because that's all we knew coming up.”

Head Void was recorded at Vann's newly finished home studio in California's central valley just outside Yosemite National Park, and was mastered by Will Yip. This summer From Indian Lake will also tour and perform for the first time since 2019, playing shows with Dirty Buyer and King of Heck.