Video: French Montana Drops New Music Video For 'Too Fun' Featuring Brooklyn Drill Collective 41

French Montana delivers some visual heat with the release of the music video for "Too Fun," featuring the powerhouse trio and Brooklyn drill collective sensation "41," comprised of Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and Tata. The track is a standout from Montana's latest album, "Mac & Cheese 5," the fifth and final chapter of his celebrated mixtape series, which made its debut last Friday, and has just unleashed the deluxe version for fans.

In this high-energy visual, Montana and the dynamic members of 41 immerse viewers in a world of vibrant energy and drill culture. The video, shot in true New York drill fashion, showcases dynamic video effects, camera angles and edits emulating the viral signature New York genre style.

"Too Fun" captures the essence of the track, with Montana and 41 vibing alongside women, indulging in the high life, partying, and flaunting their success with money. The collaboration exemplifies a fusion of Montana's seasoned artistry with the cutting-edge and new age sound of 41. Montana is seen boldly embracing the future of New York music by making the drill scene uniquely his own, with "Too Fun" becoming a testament to his ability to evolve as a leader in musical innovation.

The initial success of Mac & Cheese 5, has catapulted Montana into the new year with new hits under his belt. This follows 2023's hits like "Another One of Me" from Diddy's The Love Album: Off the Grid featuring The Weeknd and 21 Savage, summer singles like “I Can't Lie,”ft. Kodak Black, “Good Summer” and "Wish U Well" ft. Swae Lee alongside the chart-topping Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition.

Beyond the realm of music, Montana's humanitarian efforts extended to projects like his 500 canoe giveback initiative in Makoko, Nigeria and his hurricane relief efforts in his home country of Morocco through a collaboration with Global Citizen, which further highlights his dedication to positive change. In the Summer of 2023 French also released his heartfelt documentary, FOR KHADIJA. As 2024 unfolds, Montana, undeterred, sets the stage for another groundbreaking year.

About French Montana

Moroccan-born, Bronx-raised rapper, French Montana, is a 3x Grammy Award-nominated, Diamond-certified rapper, humanitarian influencer, and philanthropist, actively fighting for global healthcare efforts in Uganda as GLOBAL CITIZEN's first-ever rap ambassador. Some artists blur genres, but French Montana blurs borders. His inimitable fusion of classic East Coast rhymes, wavy pop swagger, and international ambition elevated him to the forefront of the game on a global scale.

Over the years, French has built an indie empire with his Cocaine City imprint. Only speaking Arabic and French at a young age, his family immigrated to New York where he learned English and the language of hip-hop became a catalyst for him. He quickly embraced the culture, became enthralled with it, and began releasing the Cocaine City series of DVDs in 2002. Montana released his platinum-certified debut studio album Excuse My French in 2013, which peaked at #1 on the Hip Hop and R&B album charts.

His second studio album, Jungle Rules, in 2017 peaked at number 3 on the Billboard charts and also received platinum certification. 10x platinum and Diamond certified record “Unforgettable” (Featuring Swae Lee) was the lead single of this album sparking an international dance challenge, which led French to partner with Mama Hope and Global Citizen to improve one of their hospitals in Uganda.