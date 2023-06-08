Video: Flo Milli Links With Lah Pat for 'Rodeo' Remix Music Video

Buzzing New Orleans-born and Houston-based hip-hop R&B phenomenon Lah Pat serves up the music video for the high-powered remix of his viral single “Rodeo” featuring Flo Milli. Watch the Nayip Ramos-directed music video below!

The track’s woozy production underscores his instantly irresistible crooning on the verses. Of course, it channels the 1996 Ginuwine banger “Pony,” but with a distinct and dynamic 21st century twist. Meanwhile, red hot gold-certified Alabama spitter Flo Milli pulls up with a highly quotable cameo driven by her fiery delivery. She adds another dimension to the track altogether.

Later this month, Lah Pat will join Gold-selling artist Tink on select dates of her Thanks 4 Everything Tour Pt. 2 which also includes Sonta and Jacquees. Check out the itinerary below and grab tickets here.

"Rodeo" earned Pat his first Billboard chart entries, debuting at No. 35 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and No. 50 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart with 1.7 million radio audience impressions. The first iteration of “Rodeo” exploded as a viral phenomenon on TikTok where its respective dance challenge incited over 800K creates with a staggering 75 million-plus views and 9 million engagements on the platform.

This success has also carried over to DSPs as the song has reeled over 25 million global streams and counting. The “Rodeo” remix sets the stage for more to come from Lah Pat though. Pat is on the verge of stardom with more music due very soon.

It’s time for “Rodeo” season…

Tink 'Thanks 4 Everything Pt.2 Tour' Featuring Lah Pat:

Jun 17 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Jun 18 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Jun 30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts