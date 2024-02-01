Video: Flatland Cavalry Debuts New Acoustic 'A Thousand Miles An Hour' Performance Video

The song is from the band's acclaimed new album, Wandering Star, which was released this past fall.
A new acoustic performance video for Flatland Cavalry's song, “A Thousand Miles An Hour,” is debuting today.
The song is from the band's acclaimed new album, Wandering Star, which was released this past fall via Interscope Records—their first release in partnership with the label (stream/purchase here).
Produced by Dwight A. Baker (Josh Abbott Band, Pat Green), the album is a collection of country anthems and thoughtful ballads that further elevate the band's signature musicianship and vivid storytelling.
The album adds to a breakout year for the band, who also recently released new song, “Wool,” which was featured on The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Music From & Inspired By), the official soundtrack to the new film in Lionsgate's The Hunger Games saga.
Known for their electric live shows, the band is currently in the midst of an extensive headline tour, which includes upcoming stops at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, New York's Irving Plaza, Boston's House of Blues, Atlanta's Buckhead Theatre, Athens' Georgia Theatre (two nights), Minneapolis' The Fillmore, Milwaukee's The Rave and Charlotte's Coyote Joe's among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary.
Based in both Texas and Nashville, Flatland Cavalry is Cleto Cordero (vocals, acoustic guitar), Jason Albers (drums, percussion), Jonathan Saenz (bass, background vocals), Reid Dillon (electric guitar), Wesley Hall (fiddle) and AdamGallegos (piano, organ, keys, mandolin, banjo, acoustic guitar, Wurlitzer, Mellotron).
Since their 2015 debut, Flatland Cavalry has released two EPs and three full-length studio albums, including 2021's Welcome to Countryland. Of the record, The Wall Street Journal praised, “a clear musical point of view, original melodies, mature confidence in portraying romantic matters, and increasingly fresh, distinctive lyrics…a straightforward, upbeat electrified country-rock band,” while Rolling Stone declared, “Flatland Cavalry are promising to make days a little brighter wherever they go.”
With the release, the band earned two #1 singles at Texas Country Radio (“Gettin' By” and “A Cowboy Knows How”) and garnered over 290 million streams to date across platforms. Additionally, their track, “Mountain Song,” was also recently featured in the hit television series, “Yellowstone.” Known for their electric live performances, the band has toured relentlessly these past several years including numerous sold-out headline dates as well as shows with Willie Nelson, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Midland and more.
February 1—Milwaukee, WI—The Rave
February 2—Minneapolis, MN—The Fillmore
February 3—Waukee, IA—Vibrant Music Hall
February 7—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre
February 8—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre
February 9—Knoxville, TN—Tennessee Theatre
February 10—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium
February 15—New York, NY—Irving Plaza
February 16—Boston, MA—House of Blues
February 17—Silver Spring, MD—The Fillmore Silver Spring
February 22—Baton Rouge, LA—Texas Club
February 23—Birmingham, AL—Iron City
February 24—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre
March 7—Madison, WI—The Sylvee
March 8—St. Louis, MO—The Hawthorn
March 9—Springfield, MO—Great Southern Bank Arena
March 14—Winston Salem, NC—The Ramkat
March 15—Charlotte, NC—Coyote Joe’s
March 16—Greenville, SC—The Blind Horse Saloon
March 22—Austin, TX—Rodeo Austin
March 23—Midland, TX—Wagner Noel PAC
April 1-5—Miami, FL—The Last Resort Cruise
April 5—Miami, FL—Vivo! Plaza
April 6—Fort Myers, FL—The Ranch Concert Hall
April 7—St. Petersburg, FL—Jannus Live
April 11—Florence, AZ—Country Thunder Arizona
April 18—Columbia, SC—The Senate
April 19—Raleigh, NC—The Ritz
April 20—Opelika, AL—Auburn Rodeo
April 25—Stephenville, TX—Larry Joe Taylor Fest
April 27—Fayetteville, AR—JJ’s Live
May 4—Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall
May 30—Panama City Beach, FL—Gulf Coast Jam Festival
June 1—Lexington, KY—Railbird Festival
June 20—Mack, CO—Country Jam
July 20—Cullman, AL—Rock the South
August 18—Calgary, AB—Country Thunder Alberta
