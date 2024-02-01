Video: Flatland Cavalry Debuts New Acoustic 'A Thousand Miles An Hour' Performance Video

The song is from the band's acclaimed new album, Wandering Star, which was released this past fall.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

A new acoustic performance video for Flatland Cavalry's song, “A Thousand Miles An Hour,” is debuting today.

The song is from the band's acclaimed new album, Wandering Star, which was released this past fall via Interscope Records—their first release in partnership with the label (stream/purchase here). 

Produced by Dwight A. Baker (Josh Abbott Band, Pat Green), the album is a collection of country anthems and thoughtful ballads that further elevate the band's signature musicianship and vivid storytelling. 

The album adds to a breakout year for the band, who also recently released new song, “Wool,” which was featured on The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Music From & Inspired By), the official soundtrack to the new film in Lionsgate's The Hunger Games saga. 

Known for their electric live shows, the band is currently in the midst of an extensive headline tour, which includes upcoming stops at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, New York's Irving Plaza, Boston's House of Blues, Atlanta's Buckhead Theatre, Athens' Georgia Theatre (two nights), Minneapolis' The Fillmore, Milwaukee's The Rave and Charlotte's Coyote Joe's among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary. 

Based in both Texas and Nashville, Flatland Cavalry is Cleto Cordero (vocals, acoustic guitar), Jason Albers (drums, percussion), Jonathan Saenz (bass, background vocals), Reid Dillon (electric guitar), Wesley Hall (fiddle) and AdamGallegos (piano, organ, keys, mandolin, banjo, acoustic guitar, Wurlitzer, Mellotron). 

Since their 2015 debut, Flatland Cavalry has released two EPs and three full-length studio albums, including 2021's Welcome to Countryland. Of the record, The Wall Street Journal praised, “a clear musical point of view, original melodies, mature confidence in portraying romantic matters, and increasingly fresh, distinctive lyrics…a straightforward, upbeat electrified country-rock band,” while Rolling Stone declared, “Flatland Cavalry are promising to make days a little brighter wherever they go.”

With the release, the band earned two #1 singles at Texas Country Radio (“Gettin' By” and “A Cowboy Knows How”) and garnered over 290 million streams to date across platforms. Additionally, their track, “Mountain Song,” was also recently featured in the hit television series, “Yellowstone.” Known for their electric live performances, the band has toured relentlessly these past several years including numerous sold-out headline dates as well as shows with Willie Nelson, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Midland and more.

FLATLAND CAVALRY CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

February 1—Milwaukee, WI—The Rave

February 2—Minneapolis, MN—The Fillmore

February 3—Waukee, IA—Vibrant Music Hall
February 7—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre
February 8—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre

February 9—Knoxville, TN—Tennessee Theatre
February 10—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium
February 15—New York, NY—Irving Plaza

February 16—Boston, MA—House of Blues

February 17—Silver Spring, MD—The Fillmore Silver Spring

February 22—Baton Rouge, LA—Texas Club

February 23—Birmingham, AL—Iron City

February 24—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre

March 7—Madison, WI—The Sylvee

March 8—St. Louis, MO—The Hawthorn

March 9—Springfield, MO—Great Southern Bank Arena

March 14—Winston Salem, NC—The Ramkat

March 15—Charlotte, NC—Coyote Joe’s

March 16—Greenville, SC—The Blind Horse Saloon

March 22—Austin, TX—Rodeo Austin

March 23—Midland, TX—Wagner Noel PAC

April 1-5—Miami, FL—The Last Resort Cruise

April 5—Miami, FL—Vivo! Plaza

April 6—Fort Myers, FL—The Ranch Concert Hall

April 7—St. Petersburg, FL—Jannus Live

April 11—Florence, AZ—Country Thunder Arizona

April 18—Columbia, SC—The Senate

April 19—Raleigh, NC—The Ritz

April 20—Opelika, AL—Auburn Rodeo

April 25—Stephenville, TX—Larry Joe Taylor Fest

April 27—Fayetteville, AR—JJ’s Live

May 4—Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall

May 30—Panama City Beach, FL—Gulf Coast Jam Festival

June 1—Lexington, KY—Railbird Festival
June 20—Mack, CO—Country Jam

July 20—Cullman, AL—Rock the South

August 18—Calgary, AB—Country Thunder Alberta



