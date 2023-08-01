Video: Fisher Shares Martial Arts-Themed Music Video for Summer Anthem 'Take It Off' With AATIG

Grammy-nominated DJ and producer FISHER has unveiled an ingenious music video for his summer smash ‘Take It Off’ with AATIG.

‘Take It Off’, the underground anthem which has reached #1 on the Beatport charts, added to BBC Radio 1 ‘B List’ playlist and over 15 million Spotify streams, has been crafted into a fittingly creative music video.

Featuring FISHER and AATIG entering a mind-bending animated world via a martial arts arcade game, the AI-animated generated visuals combines its imaginative concept with a wicked sense of humour, as FISHER obeys AATIG’s orders to take his clothes off. Bridging the gap between art and technology, the two worlds have merged together for a thrilling five minutes.

The cinematic video was directed by Corey Wilson, whose credits have included with Aston Martin, Ralph Lauren and Audemars Piguet. ‘Take It Off’ also features a striking cast of martial artists and dancers, including The Former UFC and Strikeforce Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold and Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera, playing a range of fierce arcade game characters.

Speaking on the video, Corey Wilson says, “The actual creative process of making the video was out of this world. Throughout the film it flashes between two different realities and creates a new visual experience through Ai. All the fight and dance scenes were shot in real life and animated into characters after. I think there is a big misconception that Ai is taking away from the creative process in media creation; in some ways that is true, but it can also open the flood gates to a whole other world of creativity. Essentially, AI is not here to replace the creative mind but to join forces with it.”

Combining funk-laden bass, swooning synths and AATIG’s addictive lead vocal over a deep pulsating groove, ‘Take It Off’ is the jewel in a typically jam-packed club and festival season for the Australian superstar. Following previous single ‘Yeah The Girls’, which already has over 30 million streams on Spotify since its release late last year, FISHER is on a roll in summer 2023, with a weekly Hi Ibiza residency, his TAO Vegas residency and appearances at Parklife, Elrow London, Outside Lands, BBC Radio1 Weekend Ibiza Weekend and Saga Festival to name a few. FISHER's first curated festival TRIIP in Malta also took place in June, with a huge lineup including Claptone, Eats Everything and Loco Dice.

Known for his wild sense of humor and energetic DJing style, FISHER first burst onto the electronic scene with tracks ‘Stop It’ and ‘Ya Kidding’ and has since become one of the scene’s most in-demand talents. He then dropped ‘Losing It’, his breakout track that earned him his first Grammy nomination.

Fast-forward to 2023 and the track has now amassed well over half a billion streams - cementing its status as one of the biggest dance records of the decade in the process. The Australian just recently closed out the Coachella Outdoor Stage with Chris Lake a few weeks back which broke records of achieving the biggest attendance at the festival to date for that stage.

With multiple RIAA gold and Platnium records and a GRAMMY nomination to her name, AATIG has taken part in some of the most acclaimed songs in dance music but has never emerged from the shadows: until now. With releases like ‘In The Yuma’ alongside Chris Lake — a fan favorite and signature club scorcher with a Four Tet remix — she returns on ‘Take It Off’. Alongside her work with essential house and techno producers, she’s a songwriter, singer, producer, and performer with her own singles on the way.

Now with a trippy visual to match its anthemic hook, ‘Take It Off’ continues its streak as underground hit of the summer.