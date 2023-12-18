Video: First Look at Jack Harlow's NO PLACE LIKE HOME VR Concert

Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert will premiere in VR on Thursday, January 4 at 5:00pmPT exclusively in Meta Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley.

Dec. 18, 2023

Range Media Productions, Jack Harlow, and Media.Monks, in partnership with Meta, are producing an immersive VR concert and behind the scenes VR documentary, Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert.

Join multiple GRAMMY-nominated rapper, actor, philanthropist and entrepreneur Jack Harlow for an exclusive behind-the-curtain look at his record-breaking, sold-out 3rd annual “No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour.”

Watch as he goes on tour in his home state of Kentucky, leading up to the electrifying finale concert in Lexington, for a show like you’ve never seen before! Tune-in exclusively in Meta Horizon Worlds with your Meta Quest VR headset as Jack Harlow’s cultural influence goes beyond just the music. 

Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert will premiere in VR on Thursday, January 4 at 5:00pmPT exclusively in Meta Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley as Jack Harlow connects with his fans on a personal level in a whole new way, breaking down geographical barriers with an intimate look into his latest Kentucky tour. Attendees can RSVP for the event HERE. If you’re not able to join the event when it starts, replays will be available until January 25 in Meta Horizon Worlds after the concert. 

“At some point last year I realized how much of my home state I’ve never seen. I suddenly got this urge to take a tour bus across Kentucky with all my childhood friends. So that’s what we did,” said Jack Harlow. “Six shows in different towns across the state, with the final stop being in Lexington. We decided my first show at the historic Rupp Arena was the perfect moment to capture in VR. Enjoy.”

The VR concert will feature Jack Harlow’s popular hit songs from his “No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour,” including “Lovin On Me,” “Denver,” “First Class” and more. Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert is produced by Range Media Productions, Jack Harlow, and Media.Monks, in partnership with Meta. The show was filmed to give the audience a first-person experience and inside look into being at his latest tour in Kentucky.

“Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert is truly incredible, and we’re excited to bring the finale concert of the tour to audiences in VR with our partners at Meta,” said Mark Herwick, President of Unscripted Television at Range Media Productions. “We also look forward to giving an intimate perspective into the importance behind this tour to Jack with the behind the scenes footage for fans to enjoy in this inspiring VR concert and documentary special.”

Meta Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley, where the VR concert documentary will be exclusively available in VR, offers the ultimate music festival experience in virtual reality. This free social experience is available for Meta Quest VR headset owners in select regions and will give music fans a front row seat to incredible performances from Jack Harlow as well as many other artists, without having to leave the comfort of their home.

Meta Quest 3 is the world’s first mainstream headset built for mixed reality— allowing virtual elements to blend with your physical surroundings! With more than 500 experiences including games, music experiences, fitness training, and a home theater in your headset, Quest 3 offers endless possibilities. 

Watch the first look here:






