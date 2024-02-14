Video: Fever Ray Shares Visual For 'Radical Romantics' Standout 'Shiver'

Fever Ray unveils the video for “Shiver,” a beloved standout from Radical Romantics, "a bold exploration of desire, seduction and midlife romance" (New York Times) released last year via Mute to widespread acclaim.

The “Shiver” video sees Fever Ray's Karin Dreijer and creative collaborator Martin Falck continuing to expand the visual world of Radical Romantics, closing the chapter on their protagonist, Main, as they are sent off to the ever-shifting sands of time.

Directed by Falck and starring International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation pro bodybuilder Irene Andersen, the video was inspired by the Lovers of Valdaro, the renowned pair of 6000 year-old human skeletons in Italy that were discovered “locked in an eternal embrace” (All That's Interesting).

Dreijer and Falck elaborate: “We fantasized about what might have happened to these two skeletons. Were they so in love they had their mouths and noses too close to each other, or couldn't stop kissing so they died of carbon monoxide poisoning? Or did a dinosaur kill them, and they died in fear holding each other? Was it a volcano, and they were protecting themselves from the lava burning their flesh? Maybe they weren't in love at all; perhaps they were lifelong enemies facing their final struggle strangling each other? We felt there was a beautiful story there about the struggles of falling in love and the vulnerability you might feel being ‘examined' by your love interest who wants to make sure you really are the one they can trust and form a relationship with, that will last for eternity.”

Radical Romantics was featured on numerous best of 2023 lists and was named a top 20 album of the year by Brooklyn Vegan (#5), Beats Per Minute (#7), Pitchfork (#8), The FADER (#11), Stereogum (#19), and more.

Dreijer has continued to broaden the sonic palette of Radical Romantics with remixes from Nifra, DJ HARAM, Equiknoxx, God Colony, Ivory, Logic1000, LSDXOXO, Avalon Emerson, Frost Children, Sylvere, I. JORDAN, and ABSOLUTE.

Fever Ray Tour Dates:

2/23/2024 - Aarhus, DK @ Train

2/24/2024 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega [SOLD OUT]

2/26/2024 - Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel [SOLD OUT]

2/27/2024 - Amsterdam, NL @ Gashouder

2/29/2024 - Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon

3/1/2024 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall [SOLD OUT]

3/2/2024- London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo

3/4/2024 - Paris, FR @ L'Olympia

3/6/2024- Berlin, DE @ Theater Des Westens [SOLD OUT]

3/10/2024 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus [SOLD OUT]

3/11/2024 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

3/13/2024 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

8/29/2024 - 9/1/2024 - Larmer Tree Gardens, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Photo Credit: Nina Andersson