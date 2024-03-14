Video: Fatoumata Diawara Debuts Video For 'Somaw' Feat. Angie Stone

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, guitarist, and actress Fatoumata Diawara is debuting the video for the track "Somaw" featuring Angie Stone.

The song is a sincere and powerful declaration of love to family, an essential anchor point for the two artists accustomed to long international tours. While communication comes naturally, the painful distance makes reunions a real source of rejuvenation.

The song is from Fatoumata's recent critically acclaimed album London Ko, which features a dazzling arrangement of Wassoulou traditions and international influences from a diverse range of collaborators, including Damon Albarn, Roberto Fonseca, Stone and more.

Fatoumata is embarking on a tour of the U.S. this spring, beginning March 24 at the Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, TN. More info HERE and the full run of dates follows below.

March 14—Quai M—La Roche Sur Yon FR

March 15—Espace Malraux—Joué-lès-Tours FR

March 16—Scène nationale Carré-Colonnes—Saint-Médard en Jalles FR

March 24—Big Ears Festival—Knoxville TN USA

March 26—Sony Hall—New York, NY USA

March 28—World Café Live—Philadelphia, PA USA

March 29—The Crystal Ballroom—Somerville MA USA

March 30—Théâter Beanfield—Montreal CA

April 3—SFJazz—San Francisco CA USA

April 4—SFJazz—San Francisco CA USA

April 5—Neptune Theater—Seattle, WA USA

April 6—Revolution Hall—Portland, OR USA

April 7—Campbell Hall University Of California—Santa Barbara CA USA

April 24—Le Printemps de Bourges—Bourges, FR

April 25—Teatro Regio—Torino IT

May 5—Cheltenham Jazz Festival—Cheltenham, UK

May 19—Les Petites Folies Lampaul FR

May 22—l’Olympia—Paris FR

May 30—Africa Festival—Wurzburg DE

June 1—Bergen International Festival NO

(Date TBD)—Best Kept Secret—Hilvarenbeek NL

June 19—Staatsoper—Hannover DE

June 20—Zoom—Frankfurt DE

June 22—Dachauer Musiksommer—Dachau DE

June 23—Volkshaus—Basel CH

June 30—Colour Cafe—Brussels BE

July 2—Festival Pause Guitare—Albi FR

July 3—Cognac Blues Passion—Cognac FR

July 6—Teatro Romano—Verona IT

July 13—Festival Murmure du Son—Eu FR

July 18—Umbria Jazz Festival—Umbira IT

July 20—MIMO Fest—Amarante PT

July 30—Schleswig Holstein Festival—Kiel DE

July 31—Schleswig Holstein Festival Lübeck DE

August 4—Bout du Monde Crozon FR