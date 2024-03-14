Video: Fatoumata Diawara Debuts Video For 'Somaw' Feat. Angie Stone

The song is from Fatoumata's recent critically acclaimed album London Ko.
Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, guitarist, and actress Fatoumata Diawara is debuting the video for the track "Somaw" featuring Angie Stone.
The song is a sincere and powerful declaration of love to family, an essential anchor point for the two artists accustomed to long international tours. While communication comes naturally, the painful distance makes reunions a real source of rejuvenation.
The song is from Fatoumata's recent critically acclaimed album London Ko, which features a dazzling arrangement of Wassoulou traditions and international influences from a diverse range of collaborators, including Damon Albarn, Roberto Fonseca, Stone and more.
Fatoumata is embarking on a tour of the U.S. this spring, beginning March 24 at the Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, TN. More info HERE and the full run of dates follows below.
March 14—Quai M—La Roche Sur Yon FR
March 15—Espace Malraux—Joué-lès-Tours FR
March 16—Scène nationale Carré-Colonnes—Saint-Médard en Jalles FR
March 24—Big Ears Festival—Knoxville TN USA
March 26—Sony Hall—New York, NY USA
March 28—World Café Live—Philadelphia, PA USA
March 29—The Crystal Ballroom—Somerville MA USA
March 30—Théâter Beanfield—Montreal CA
April 3—SFJazz—San Francisco CA USA
April 4—SFJazz—San Francisco CA USA
April 5—Neptune Theater—Seattle, WA USA
April 6—Revolution Hall—Portland, OR USA
April 7—Campbell Hall University Of California—Santa Barbara CA USA
April 24—Le Printemps de Bourges—Bourges, FR
April 25—Teatro Regio—Torino IT
May 5—Cheltenham Jazz Festival—Cheltenham, UK
May 19—Les Petites Folies Lampaul FR
May 22—l’Olympia—Paris FR
May 30—Africa Festival—Wurzburg DE
June 1—Bergen International Festival NO
(Date TBD)—Best Kept Secret—Hilvarenbeek NL
June 19—Staatsoper—Hannover DE
June 20—Zoom—Frankfurt DE
June 22—Dachauer Musiksommer—Dachau DE
June 23—Volkshaus—Basel CH
June 30—Colour Cafe—Brussels BE
July 2—Festival Pause Guitare—Albi FR
July 3—Cognac Blues Passion—Cognac FR
July 6—Teatro Romano—Verona IT
July 13—Festival Murmure du Son—Eu FR
July 18—Umbria Jazz Festival—Umbira IT
July 20—MIMO Fest—Amarante PT
July 30—Schleswig Holstein Festival—Kiel DE
July 31—Schleswig Holstein Festival Lübeck DE
August 4—Bout du Monde Crozon FR
