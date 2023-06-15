Video: Fat Nick & Kxllswxtch Reveal 'Wishful Thinking' Visuals

Miami-based artist Fat Nick is in the midst of an exciting evolution from hip-hop to pop-punk, most recently revealing “Wishful Thinking” which features frequent collaborator Kxllswxtch.

The single now comes equipped with a DIY music video that finds Fat Nick with a crew of friends while on tour. Loose and carefree, the visuals crystalize Fat Nick’s magnetic personality as he opines on experiencing emotions too deeply and the pains of heartbreak. It also features an appearance from Kxllswxtch as he joins the video to lay down his captivating guest verse.

“Wishful Thinking” finds heightened synergy between Fat Nick and Kxllswxtch, highlighting Nick’s expansive vocal range atop surging rock instrumentals. “Wishful Thinking” seems to lyrically orbit around romantic hardships on the surface, but the subtext is a deeper exploration into the volatility of feeling too many feelings.

“Emotions run you and can destroy you. A person running purely based on emotion is destined to crash,” explains Nick. “I used to wear my heart on my sleeve and run based on emotion...sadness, happiness, anger, stress…I don't regret it, but I learned how to not run off them and how to pack them up and put them away and think logically and critically.” It’s a lucid sentiment and one of the many thoughtful perspectives underlying Nick’s artistic evolution in 2023.

In 2014, Fat Nick, also known as Nicky Gordo or Mr. Young Rich and Handsome, showcased his first body of work to the world with the release of “Tha Heart Attack”. This project featured Pouya and Germ and has gone on to accumulate millions of streams just on Soundcloud alone.

Through the course of Nick’s career, he has released 6 whole bodies of works, and dozens of singles, with collaborations featuring the late Lil Peep, Shoreline Mafia’s OhGeesy, blackbear, $uicideboy$, Sir Michael Rocks, Riff Raff, Ramirez, and more.

His discography has taken Fat Nick on multiple tours across the United States with the late Lil Peep & Smokepurpp (2016), Pouya (2017), Bexey & DJ Scheme (2018), Shakewell (2019) & more, and his presence has graced the Rolling Loud stage for every one of their festivals since the beginning. He also has taken on the main stage at festivals including Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash in Chicago, Riot Festival in Denver, Day N Vegas Festival, and more.

Watch the new music video here: