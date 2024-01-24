Video: Eye Flys Share Video For 'Bananarchy Zoo'; Announce European Tour This Spring

Ahead of the release of their self-titled album this Friday, January 26th, and their US tour starting this week, Eye Flys have shared the video for their sludgy single "Bananarchy Zoo." Along with the video, the Philadelphia-based trio have announced a tour throughout Europe ahead of their Roadburn Festival appearance in April.

The video for "Bananarchy Zoo" melds glamor and the grotesque, a tongue-in-cheek pastiche of Vegas-crooner imagery that perfectly capture's the band's biting humor bubbling beneath their roaring sound.

Expanding on their bludgeoning debut Tub of Lard, Eye Flys is lean and aggressive, fast and unforgiving. A wall of rippling noise and distortion run as connecting threads through the album, the band's acerbic humor and raw emotion capturing the perspective and the frustration of the hardworking everyman. The band grapples with the repercussions of coping strategies with healthy skepticism and an eye on the gallows.

Eye Flys US tour dates

Jan. 25 - New Bedford, MA - DNB Kitchen [tickets]

Jan. 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie [tickets]

Jan. 27 - Washington, DC - Pie Shop [tickets]

Jan. 28 - Asheville, NC - Static Age Records [tickets]

Jan. 29 - Athens, GA - Flicker

Jan. 30 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum [tickets]

Jan. 31 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub [tickets]

Feb. 1 - Miami, FL - Gramps [tickets]

Feb. 3 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub

Eye Flys EU/UK tour dates

Apr. 3 - Munich, DE - Feierwerk

Apr. 4 - Linz, AT - Kapu

Apr. 5 - Karlsruhe, DE - P8

Apr. 6 - Yverdon-Les-Bains, CH - Amalgame

Apr. 7 - Salzburg, AT - Rockhouse

Apr. 8 - Vienna, AT - Arena 3 Raum

Apr. 9 - Warsaw, PL - Voo Doo Club

Apr. 10 - Poznań, PL - Pod Minogą

Apr. 11 - Jena, DE - Rosenkeller

Apr. 12 - Prague, CZ - Strahov 007

Apr. 13 - Liege, BE - Insert Name Festival

Apr. 16 - London, UK - Black Heart

Apr. 17 - Bussels, BE - M4

Apr. 18 - Tilburg, NL - Roadburn Festival [tickets]

Photo by Mark Diehl