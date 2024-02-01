Video: Eve Parker Finley Releases Music Video For 'Fall Into Me'

The video is the final preview of Eve Parker Finley's sophomore album In The End which arrives February 9.

Eve Parker Finley, the multifaceted artist, takes listeners on a journey of self-discovery with her latest music video, "Fall Into Me."

What began as a flowing ethereal ballad transformed into a driving dark disco anthem, a testament to Finley's creative evolution and fearless exploration. The video is the final preview of Eve Parker Finley's sophomore album In The End which arrives February 9. Finley will perform the new music live in Montreal February 10 at Studio Phi. Learn more here: https://phi.ca/en/events/eve-parker-finley/ 
 
Describing “Fall Into Me”, Eve Parker Finley says, “This is one of those tracks that ended up in a completely different place than it began. Nick Schofield (producer) and I went back and forth for weeks on how best to present this song, but everything changed the day Nick sent back this synth arpeggio off the top of the track. It was at this moment we knew: this track was to be a driving dark disco banger.”
 
The lyrics, particularly the bridge, delve into Finley's complex relationship with shame, singing, and the fear of stepping outside social norms. As a trans woman, she shares, "Living outside society's normative expectations isn't a choice, but how I give myself grace, patience, and love, is."
 
Accompanying the single is a visually stunning music video directed by Brittny Canda, a Juno nominee and UKMA winner. "Fall Into Me" explores the power of embracing the rebellious sides of ourselves. Finley plays three roles in the video: the ambitious "Eve," her eccentric therapist, and "The Bad Girl Queen," a personification of her inner dialogue. The narrative unfolds in a dark, playful, and intriguing underground world, shot in Canada's first underground train tunnel, the Brockville tunnel. 
 
Brittny Canda reflects on the collaborative process: "The video concept built on Eve's comedy and therapy experience. We knew we wanted an underground world, and after being reminded of Eve's first viral TikTok video about directions to a sewer rave, we found our underground lair in the Brockville Tunnel."

The video's costumes, created in collaboration with Montreal ballroom legend Moohk, are post-apocalyptic and whimsically rebellious, adding depth to the characters. The choreography, developed through collaborative and joyous sessions in Eve's loft, features talented dancers Kate Hanson, Gabrielle Roy, and Lauri-Ann Lauzon. 
 
Director of Photography Harley Francis, embodying the team's spirited approach, utilized zany party lights and a vintage zoom lens. Evangelos James, stepping in for an overnight shoot in the damp Brockville Tunnel, played a heroic role in bringing the video to life.
 
"Fall Into Me" is not just a song; it's a rebellion, a celebration of self-discovery through fearless creativity. Eve Parker Finley and Brittny Canda invite audiences to embrace the transformative power of music and visuals, dance with their inner bad girl, and revel in collaborative creation's chaotic beauty.

About Eve Parker Finley:

Eve Parker Finley is a noted Montreal multi-instrumentalist, comedian, and new media artist. Braiding a dense and deliberate web of string arrangements and classical naturalism into a former raver's penchant for programmed beats and four-on-the-floor grooves, Finley has been a mainstay in the Montreal independent scene for nearly a decade. She is also a rising voice in the Canadian comedy landscape, host and creator of Ten Minute Topline with CBC Music, and Symposium Director at POP Montreal.

With an impressive TikTok following averaging 75K views per month, Eve Parker Finley's music resonates globally, reaching souls across platforms. Her work has garnered acclaim from major media outlets, including CBC, Exclaim, Xtra, Recording Arts Canada, The Creative Independent, and the highly anticipated feature in Elle Canada.



