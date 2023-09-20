Video: Eric Zayne Shares 80's Nostalgia Inspired 'Tropicana Kisses' Music Video

The colorful, funk-pop track is reminiscent of nostalgic 80s hits made new, and embodies the feeling of falling in love against the backdrop of a beautiful LA sunset.

Sep. 20, 2023

Congo-native artist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Eric Zayne has released his official music video for the makeout soundtrack of 2023 in “Tropicana Kisses,” available to watch now on YouTube.

The colorful, funk-pop track is reminiscent of nostalgic 80s hits made new, and embodies the feeling of falling in love against the backdrop of a beautiful LA sunset. Bouncy synths, funky guitars and textured vocals with a groovy drum beat emulate a "new vintage" sound. All instruments and production were done by Eric Zayne himself.

The video, which highlights the breezy, intoxicating energy of LA, was co-directed by Lauren Hashian, Spicy Rico, + Emmanuel Ramos and produced by Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions.

“Eric Zayne is a dream artist to work with,” raves Lauren Hashian. “He is one of those rare musicians who writes his songs, plays and produces the music, and is an incredible singer and performer. He is like a mad scientist at work when he is in the studio recording! The energy, creativity and abilities are operating at the highest level! Eric’s also such a smart, funny and down to earth person, creating with him is a joyous experience. His upcoming EP is a work of art. We hope his fans and new fans get to discover that energy when they watch the video and get a glimpse into this one moment of his world.”

The now LA-based artist comes from humble beginnings and persevered through family separation at a young age to find success at the highest level. “I am a refuge kid. Being a child of war from the Congo evacuated at the age of 12 without my family left me to raise myself,” he explains. “I was lucky enough to find music early on and by the age of 15 performed all over the world, Asia, Europe, Canada and the US."

Eric Zayne has managed to create a signature sound by blending hip-hop, rock, R&B, and pop. He has made a name for himself by becoming an in-demand producer and writer with four Top 30 songs at radio and boasting projects with artists like H.E.R., Cee Lo Green, Dr. Dre, Dallas Austin, Matisyahu, Jordin Sparks, Walter Afanasieff, Richard Marx and Randy Jackson.

On top of winning the 2019 Hollywood Music Awards for his songs with Jeremy Renner that became the theme for the Summer of Jeep, he has found success writing and producing the entire soundtrack for the new movie Arctic Justice, and placed songs in blockbusters such as Tag, Daddy’s Home 2, Red Notice, Guest House, Cobra Kai, and many more.

Eric’s song “Coming Undone” holds 3 million streams and is championed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for his new Under Armour campaign, and touted by Kelly Clarkson on Jimmy Fallon. 

Watch the new music video here:



