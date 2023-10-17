Video: Eric David Wallace Releases Cinematic Music Video For Single 'Dark Sky'

Singer/songwriter Eric David Wallace is poised to solidify his entrance into the indie genre with the single, 'Dark Sky,' an alternative-electronic highlight from his previously released EP 'The Open Door.'

The track itself is an exploration of the complex relationship between God and man, with lyrics that take the listener along Wallace's path to understanding. "What is it all about,/ You're sitting there alone,/ High up in the clouds," he ponders. Analog synths help to create a moody, pop-tinged effect in the vein of Radiohead, Portishead and Depeche Mode.

Based in Seattle, with deep roots in the area, Eric David Wallace is an artist entrenched in local collaboration. 'The Open Door' was recorded in the iconic Avast Recording Co., which produces the deep, analog sound heard in other famous records, such as Death Cab for Cutie's Plans. Nels Motel owner/engineer Robb Davidson played a pivotal role in the production of the EP, giving a full and rich sound to Wallace's work.

The cover of the EP, along with a selection of press photos were done by the legendary photographer Karen Mason-Blair, known for her work with Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Sound Garden, and Alice in Chains. The moody portraits capture the essence of the 5-track EP, which, "... represents the spirit...that defines the Seattle music community."

With a background in the film industry, and extensive time spent behind the camera, Wallace's releases have become known for their cinematic accompanying visuals. The music video for "Dark Sky" is no exception, black and white scenes of Wallace walking through various elements and cityscapes interspersed between running water and fallen leaves. A final shot settles on Wallace observing himself in a puddle, an emphasis on the theme of reflection in the track.

"I don't want to paint God in a negative light because I am a person of faith myself," Wallace shares. "But we do have many questions that He does not like to answer. This creates a certain tension on the human life experience at our expense at times unfortunately. We only learn in His timing it seems and 'His timing' never lines up with 'Our Timing' especially in this fast paced (microwave world) we are living in."