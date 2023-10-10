Video: Detroit Rockers UNWELL Share 'Homegrown' Video & Announce Tour

Their album will be released independently on November 17, 2023.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

Detroit-based rockers UNWELL recently announced details of their forthcoming album, Trial & Error. Today, the band are sharing album track “Homegrown,” alongside its accompanying music video.

The album will be released independently on November 17, 2023 and can be pre-saved. The announcement comes on the heels of the band's previously released singles, “Temptations,” “Clueless,” “Epiphany” and “Kinda Sucks!,” which will all appear on the upcoming full-length.

Speaking on “Homegrown,” frontman Matt Copley says “This song's about growing up. Never forgetting your hometown and the good times had there. Reminiscing the relationships of old and new. All of us left our hometowns and contributed to the feeling of this song.” 

The band are also excited to detail the “Trial & Error Tour,” which kicks off in the band's hometown Detroit on November 16th at The Pike Room. The run of shows goes on to hit cities such as Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, Denver and others before culminating in a grand finale in Cincinnati on November 30th.

Tour Dates:

11/16 - Detroit, MI @ The Pike Room

11/18 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

11/21 - Cleveland, OH @ The Foundry

11/22 - New York City, NY @ Mercury Lounge

11/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ TBD

11/27 - Denver, CO @ Herman's Hideaway

11/29 - Des Moines, IA @ Lefty's

11/30 - Cincinnati, OH @ TBD

“All we want is to save and inspire people that are UNWELL just like us,” Copley says. “We want to make an impact more than music.”

All five members of Detroit-based band UNWELL are driven by one dream: to make an impact beyond the notes on the page. Coming together from various musical backgrounds spanning the realms of musical theater, post-hardcore, and everything in between, the guys describe their sound as Great Lake State Pop-Punk: a unique blend of evocative lyrics, hard-hitting drums, and guitar leads reminiscent of your Warped Tour Emo Phase.

Now, as a proudly independent band, UNWELL shows no signs of slowing down. Their first independent single, “Epiphany,” debuted at #3 on the iTunes Rock Charts. Having performed alongside bands such as Alesana, Belmont and Rain City Drive the band recently concluded an exhilarating US tour with Every Avenue and Makeout. Traveling around the country brings the chance to meet music listeners just like them – and hopefully, instill a spark in them to live life to the fullest.

Photo Credit to Ben Lew



