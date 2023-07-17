Video: Des Rocs Releases Video for 'Nowhere Kid' from 'Dream Machine'

The track is from his forthcoming sophomore album Dream Machine that will be released on August 25 via Sumerian Records.

Jul. 17, 2023

NYC native Des Rocs released the official video for his new song “Nowhere Kid” from his forthcoming sophomore album Dream Machine that will be released on August 25 via Sumerian Records.

Produced by Alain Johannes (Queens of the Stone Age, Them Crooked Vultures, PJ Harvey), Matt Wallace (Faith No More, Maroon 5) and Des Rocs mastermind Danny Rocco, Dream Machine plays like a bolt of energy coursing through the glory days of rock, metal, and grunge, united within his signature “bedroom arena rock” sound. 

About the video, Danny Rocco explains, “As a New Yorker, you spend so much time gazing off into the tiny windows of strangers. No matter who you are, we’re all working through the same things that define us. We have the same questions. We search for the same meaning in our lives. We’re all nowhere kids in one way or another.”

“Nowhere Kid,” follows the release of his “thrilling new single” (Consequence of Sound) “Never Ending Moment,” which has been streamed over 1 million times and is now in the top 30 at Active Rock Radio. Guitar World called the song an “essential rock anthem” and raved, “Windmilling acoustic guitars and wailing Flying V solos are the order of the day, and they sound colossal.”

About Dream Machine, Rocco adds: “I grew up worshiping the enormous scale of rock n roll. I was obsessed with the awesome spectrum of people it could unite. Soon the guitar became my ultimate escape. When I played I could pour years of bottled-up feelings through my fingers and express myself in a way I never thought possible. I’d imagine myself on the stages of my heroes, and soon became singularly-focused on how I could one day stand on the shoulders of giants.

I wanted to make an album that captured the same magic that changed my life. But it was important to push the genre. To filter larger-than-life emotions through the lens of my own experiences. Dream Machine is an album that embodies the dreams of that little kid standing in front of the TV watching Queen at Wembley. Dream Machine is a vessel.”

Dream Machine follows Des Rocs’ 2021 debut full length album A Real Good Person In A Real Bad Place. The album received wide-ranging praise from outlets like Loudwire (“addictive”), Guitar World (“fierce”), Rolling Stone, SPIN, American Songwriter and Alternative Press, who describes Des Rocs’ sound as “a whirlwind of classic-rock-influenced alternative rock that will leave your heart racing.”

After wrapping a national tour with Badflower earlier this year, Des Rocs will hit the road this week for a run of headline dates starting on July 21 in Toronto. Reviewing his performance at Sonic Temple festival earlier this year, Metal Injection proclaimed, “Des Rocs opened the main stage with the same energy and zeal as a headliner…This is the kind of music that is meant to be played live in an arena, and vocalist/guitarist Daniel Rocco is the kind of person who is meant to do it.”

Tour Dates

7/21 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison
7/22 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
7/24 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean 
7/25 – Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club
7/27 – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room Lounge
9/23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Photo Credit: Javi Perez



