Video: Dende Drops Visual for 'Slide' From 3-Pack EP

Rising R&B singer/songwriter Dende drops a new visual for “Slide” from his most recent 3-pack EP Wish You Were Here which dropped at the end of last month—continuing the storyline of his previous “Your Intro.”

The cinematic visual showcases Dende serenading a long-distance lover over the phone while visiting the UK. The singer premiered the tack by giving a stunning performance on On The Radar before the project's official release. Wish You Were Here has also earned praise from Our Generation Music, Rated RnB, UPROXX, and more.

Raised in the Southern church under the guidance of a preacher father, Dende was molded into the soulful storyteller and singer he embodies today. His music reflects a genuine portrayal of his life's experiences and those of his close friends, offering an authentic perspective on overcoming life's obstacles.

Infusing a modern twist into early 2000s style R&B, Dende's music resonates deeply with listeners, presenting his narratives in an unadulterated manner for the world to absorb.

With a robust following of over 400,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, Dende has garnered recognition from esteemed platforms such as Billboard, On The Radar, REVOLT, Our Generation Music, Lyrical Lemonade, and was named one of Complex's 2024 Artist to Watch.