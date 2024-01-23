Video: Definitely Maybe Debuts New Music Video

“One More Night” has struck a chord with listeners around the world, garnering 5M+ views on TikTok and 483k+ streams on Spotify.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Fresh off the release of their highly anticipated new single “Are We Having Fun Yet?”, Chicago pop punk trio Definitely Maybe is today sharing a brand new music video for the track. Decked out in all pink and black, “Are We Having Fun Yet?” showcases a playful performance. 

The band shares: “This video wrestles with the question "is it more fun to actually do the thing or to watch someone else do the thing?" Is it better to let other people do the work while you witness from the comfort of your own couch with your pals and your snacks? The video is both bright and sterile, playful and minimal, fun and aggressive — just like the song.”

Definitely Maybe burst onto the scene last year with their viral single “One More Night”. The song, which was written by singer/lyricist Courtney Clinkert following the loss of her sister to suicide, is meant to remind listeners that you never know what tomorrow might hold - if you can just make it through one more night.

“One More Night” has struck a chord with listeners around the world, garnering 5M+ views on TikTok and 483k+ streams on Spotify.

Fans can look forward to seeing Definitely Maybe live later this week as the band shares the stage with Gold Steps on January 26th at X-Ray Arcade (Milwaukee) and 27th at Bottom Lounge (Chicago). They'll also be performing on February 17th as part of Snüzfest at Beat Kitchen, alongside Devon Kay & The Solutions, Gold Steps, Guardrail, and more. For more information, please see below or visit: www.definitelymaybeband.com.

Upcoming Shows:

1/26 – Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

1/27 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

2/16 - Detroit, MI @ Corktown Tavern

2/17 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen (Snüzfest)

Photo credit: Stevie Long



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Brainstory Share Track Ft. Clairos Claire Cottrill & Announce New Album Photo
Brainstory Share Track Ft. Clairo's Claire Cottrill & Announce New Album

The Los Angeles-area trio also share new tour dates including headline shows and dates with The Budos Band and Lady Wray (see below); and their latest single, “Hanging On.” The Latin / Psychedelic Soul-inspired tune features Claire Cottrill (Clairo) on background vocals. Plus, check out tour dates!

2
Emo Orchestra Announces Spring Tour Ft Escape The Fate Photo
Emo Orchestra Announces Spring Tour Ft Escape The Fate

Emo Orchestra has announced the Spring leg of their 2024 tour featuring special guests, Escape the Fate. Created by Ben and Kristen Mench-Thurlow, Emo Orchestra offers a one of a kind live experience bringing the emo hits of your youth back to the stage, with a touch of adult elegance.

3
GRÓA Announce LP Reissues & Share What I Like To Do Photo
GRÓA Announce LP Reissues & Share 'What I Like To Do'

GRÓA return with the announcement of the reissue of their two acclaimed albums, the 2019 sophomore album Í Glimmerheimi and its 2021 follow up, What I like to do via the US label, FOUND. Alongside the announcement, GRÓA unleashed a new music video for the hypnotically driving track “What I like to do,” featured on the album of the same name.

4
Joe Wong Shares Track With Mary Timony Ahead of Album Photo
Joe Wong Shares Track With Mary Timony Ahead of Album

Joe Wong shares a new track featuring Mary Timony and announces his upcoming album release. The album from the Los Angeles-based, Milwaukee-raised musician, film + television composer (Midnight Gospel, Russian Doll, Master of None) and podcaster (The Trap Set with Joe Wong) also features early singles “Into Nothing” and “Waiting.”

More Hot Stories For You

Micah Barnes Sings 60s Pop Songs Including Former Band The Nylons' Classic Hits For Toronto And Brampton ShowsMicah Barnes Sings 60s Pop Songs Including Former Band The Nylons' Classic Hits For Toronto And Brampton Shows
Aline Garza Releases New Single 'Day One'Aline Garza Releases New Single 'Day One'
Ciara Grace Arrives With Debut Album 'Write It Down'Ciara Grace Arrives With Debut Album 'Write It Down'
Video: Travis Scott Releases Music Video for 'I Know ?' Co-Starring Emily Ratajkowski and Anok YaiVideo: Travis Scott Releases Music Video for 'I Know ?' Co-Starring Emily Ratajkowski and Anok Yai

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
ALADDIN