Video: David Guetta Shares Video for New Single 'Big FU' With Ayra Starr & Lil Durk

Hit machine and constant innovator David Guetta unveils a futuristic new music video for his recent acclaimed single ‘Big FU’ featuring Afropop sensation Ayra Starr and Chicago rap star Lil Durk, dropping on 29th November.

Crafted by award-winning director Shapxo, the video features Lil Durk and Ayra Starr surrounded by a cast of body-painted characters in avant-garde outfits, performing against a stark white backdrop. The bold visuals are the perfect accompaniment for David Guetta’s sparse, forward-thinking arrangement on ‘Big FU’, as well as complimenting the eye-popping single artwork provided by critically acclaimed French street artist and previous Guetta collaborator, Mr Brainwash.

A refreshing change of pace after a string of dance floor anthems, ‘Big FU’ shows an unexpected, house-influenced side to David Guetta’s production skills, with the French mastermind crafting a slick groove around an infectious funk bassline. Ayra Starr’s powerful reverb-soaked vocals provide the unforgettable hook: “Big f You to my replacement / I see you’re someone else’s favourite”. Melodic synth stabs and razor-sharp verses from Lil Durk complete the mix, resulting in a smooth and beautifully produced banger.

The hits never stop for David Guetta. Earlier this year he also conquered the global airwaves with the megahit ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ featuring the two pop megastars Anne-Marie and Coi Leray. It arrived as the hotly anticipated follow-up to Spotify global #1 and streaming monster, ‘I’m Good (Blue)’. The track earned Guetta his eleventh Grammy nomination, receiving a nod for ‘Best Dance/Electronic Recording’, has garnered 2.2 billion global streams, charted at #1 on the official charts across 11 markets, and peaked at #1 at US Top 40 & US Dance Radio charts.

Guetta hasn’t stopped there. Just last month he released his Zara Larsson collaboration ‘On My Love’, already fast approaching 30 million streams, while earlier in the summer there were singles with MORTEN, Bebe Rexha, Shouse and more. Following ‘Big FU’ he has also released the huge new pop single ‘When We Were Young’, an inspired take on Supertramp’s ‘The Logical Song’ with pop megastar Kim Petras. Not to mention his remix work: in 2023 alone, he’s released smash reworks of cassö, RAYE and D-Block Europe’s ‘Prada’ with Hypaton, and Tony Touch’s ‘Apaga La Luz’ to name just a couple. ‘Big FU’ is reminiscent of previous hits ‘Drive’ with Black Coffee and ‘Memories’ with Kid Cudi, well-loved features of his back catalogue.

‘Big FU’ benefits from the vocal talents of Ayra Starr. Mixing confident, empowering lyrics with Afro-pop and silky R&B, the Nigerian singer/songwriter rose to national success with her 2021 debut album, 19 & Dangerous, and its chart-topping hit ‘Bloody Samaritan’. Signed to Don Jazzy's influential Mavin Records label, she has since collaborated with artists like Ladipoe, Kelly Rowland, Tiwa Savage and Magixx while issuing solo singles like ‘Stars’ and ‘Rush’.

Chicago rapper Lil Durk is the lead member and founder of the collective and record label, Only the Family (OTF). Durk garnered a cult following with the release of his Signed to the Streets mixtape series, leading to a record deal with Def Jam Recordings, under which he released two studio albums. In 2020, Durk made his first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 with the single ‘Viral Moment’, and his commercial resurgence continued with singles such as ‘3 Headed Goat’ (featuring Polo G and Lil Baby), ‘Backdoor’, and ‘The Voice’; his features on Drake's 2020 single, ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ and Pooh Shiesty's song, ‘Back in Blood’, as well as his LPs, The Voice (2020) and his joint album with Lil Baby, The Voice of the Heroes (2021)—his first release to debut atop the Billboard 200.

David Guetta has skyrocketed to one of the most streamed artists on Spotify globally, with over 42 billion global streams and selling over 50 million records worldwide. Following the 2023 results announcement last week, throughout his career he has now been voted the world’s best DJ in the coveted DJ Mag ‘Top 100’ poll a phenomenal four times and is one of the most successful streamed artists, reaching top position across iTunes charts over 113 countries and achieving over 24 million global Spotify followers.

This year the international icon received two Grammy nominations, and won the ‘Dance Song of The Year’ award for his latest smash ‘I’m Good’ at the IHeartRadio Music Awards, where he was also previously named ‘Dance Act of the Year’. He also received awards for ‘DJ of the Year’ at the NRJ Music Awards, Producer of the Year at the Brits and #1 Producer by 1001Tracklists, continuing to cement his status at the very top of the DJ pile.