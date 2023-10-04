Video: DOPE Release Music Video For Their Version Of The Cure Classic 'Lovesong'

As the band gets ready to hit the road with longtime friends Static-X and Sevendust, New York City electro metal heads Dope are releasing an official music video for their re-imagining of The Cure's 1989 classic “Lovesong” feat Drama Club. Edsel Dope's signature vocals demonstrate the industrial sound that catapulted Dope to massive global appeal and garnered them a loyal legion of fans.

To this day, Dope is one of the top streaming artists of the genre. The song comes from the band's latest album Blood Money Part Zer0 that was released in February and was given away for free to fans. The video was directed by Dope mastermind Edsel Dope co-directed by longtime collaborator Matt Zane. The music video for “Lovesong” can be seen here:

Dope will be touring in 2023 in support of Blood Money Part Zer0 as part of the Machine Killer Tour. A tour reunion that is over two decades in the making will return this Fall. In 1999, metal legends Sevendust, Static-X, & DOPE were each exploding onto the scene, while pairing up to create one of the most memorable tours of the year.

Fast forward to 2023 and this incredible tour package is primed to deliver a super-charged evening of unforgettable music for newfound and lifelong fans of this resurging genre. TheMachine Killer Tour co-headlined will be co-headlined by Static-X & Sevendust with Dope as direct support. The first leg of the Machine Killer Tour will run from October 6, 2023 – November 1, 2023 and a recently announced second leg will run from February 1, 2024 – February 27, 2024. Tickets and VIP information for all shows can be found at www.DopeTheBand.com.

The Machine Killer 2023 Tour Dates

October 6 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

October 7 - Dallas, TX - The Factory Deep Ellum

October 8 - Little Rock, AR – The Hall

October 10 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

October 11 - Murfreesboro, TN - Outside at Hop Springs

October 13 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

October 14 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

October 15 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall

October 17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

October 18 – Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde

October 19 - Gary, IN - The Hard Rock

October 20 - Clive, IA - Horizon Event Center

October 22 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

October 23 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

October 24 - Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Theatre

October 26 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium

October 27 - Albuquerque, NM - REVEL

October 28 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock

October 30 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

October 31 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

November 1 - Los Angeles - The Wiltern

The Machine Killer 2024 Tour Dates

February 1, 2024 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues

February 2, 2024 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater Pavilion

February 3, 2024 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

February 4, 2024 – Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center

February 6, 2024 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

February 7, 2024 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

February 9, 2024 – Atlantic City, NJ – Tropicana

February 10, 2024 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

February 12, 2024 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

February 13, 2024 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

February 14, 2024 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

February 16, 2024 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

February 17, 2024 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

February 18, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Pickering Resort Casino

February 19, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

February 21, 2024 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live

February 22, 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

February 23, 2024 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

February 24, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Radius

February 26, 2024 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

February 27, 2024 – Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

About Dope

Dope have spent the last 25 years delivering their uncompromising message to the masses. Through their six previous studio albums, the band has never pulled punches with their music or their message. The band made a name for themselves around New York City and eventually signed with Epic Records for their debut.

The sophomeore album Life spawned the track “Die MF Die” which has become a staple in basic training and garnered the band a dedicated military following from that introduction. The band has also found mainstream success through their inclusion in various movie soundtracks and wrestling integrations specifically with the WWE. At a time when music trends changed, Dope continued to maintain their relevance with their audience through direct fan correspondence.

This relationship garners Dope approximately 1.7 million monthly listeners, puts them in the top 1% of all streaming artists and a dedicated following that most people are unaware of to this day. As the band gets ready to launch in to the next 25 years of their career with Blood Money Part Zer0, the world needs the brutal honesty that Edsel and Dope have come to be known for.