Video: DESTROY BOYS Share Video For Latest Single 'Shadow (I'm Breaking Down)'

Destroy Boys have released a video for their latest single “Shadow (I’m Breaking Down)” recapping their life on tour. “Our friend Dez came along with us for a few shows and beautifully captured the experience. The song is all about mental health and seeing your shadow,” singer/guitarist Alexia Roditis says of the video.

“Playing shows and writing music help me transmute negative experiences into positive ones. Duality is showcased by presenting our on-stage personas side by side with our off stage antics.”

“Shadow (I’m Breaking Down)” out now via Hopeless Records, finds the band once again working with Carlos de la Garza (Bad Religion, Paramore, The Linda Lindas) and exemplifies the trio’s penchant for mixing their high-energy and raw sound with honest and unapologetic lyrics.

The song has picked up momentum with adds at alternative radio stations such as KROX, KKDO, WEQX, XTRA, Sirius XM Faction and additional spins on WXDX, KTBZ, KPNT, KXRK, KFRR, KLAQ, KUPD, WBTZ, WEXX, WGBJ, WGHL and WRRV.

Earlier this year, the band kicked off their 2023 touring schedule with Coachella and finished up a 2-week run supporting Blink 182 and Turnstile as well as headlining dates at New York City’s Irving Plaza and Chicago's The Metro for their own mini festival, DestroyFest ("a new traveling festival with some of our favorite bands").

The band is performing multiple dates in the UK and Europe this month and will make their way back to the US for Salt Lake City’s Mind the Gap Festival on August 26, Bumbershoot in Seattle on September 2 and dates with Pierce The Veil starting in November. Tickets are on-sale here.

Watch the new music video here:

Destroy Boys tour dates

8/17 - Lux Club - Hannover, Germany

8/18 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands

8/20 - Pukkelpop Festival - Hasselt, Belgium

8/21 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK

8/22 - The Fleece - Bristol, UK

8/23 - CHALK - Brighton, UK

8/26 - Mind The Gap Festival - Salt Lake City, UT

9/2 - Bumbershoot - Seattle, WA

9/24 - House of Blues - Anaheim, CA (Frank Turner’s Lost Evenings)

10/15 - Lunario Del Auditorio Nacional - Mexico City, Mexico

11/4 — Sacramento, CA — Hard Rock Live *

11/5 — Fresno, CA — Fresno Convention Center *

11/7 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre *

11/8 — El Paso, TX — UTEP Don Haskins Center *

11/10 — San Antonio, TX — The Espee *

11/11 — Edinburg, TX — Bert Ogden Arena *

11/12 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall *

11/14 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues *

11/15 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues *

11/17 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House of Blues*

11/18 — Corbin, KY — The Corbin Arena *

11/19 — Macon, GA — Macon City Auditorium *

11/21 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

11/25 — Reading, PA — Santander Arena *

11/26 — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live! *

11/28 — Chesterfield, MO — The Factory *

11/30 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *

12/1 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

12/2 — Des Moines, IA — Vibrant Music Hall *

12/3 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory *

12/5 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Criterion *

12/7 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl *

12/8 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena *

* supporting Pierce The Veil

