Born in Michigan, Cyn went from sharing tunes on Soundcloud to catching the attention of Katy Perry.

Apr. 04, 2023  
Video: Cyn Unveils Music Video for New Single 'Losing Sleep'

Cyn - who has amassed over 215 million combined global streams and won acclaim from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, The FADER and others - releases new video for her new single "Losing Sleep" today via Unsub Records.

"I wanted to bring mine and Lissyelle Laricchia's art direction to life!" Cyn says about the video, "I let the lyric 'it's a dreamlike reality cuz of you' inform every artful decision. I wanted to create a dream world, liberated from the logical or familiar. I'm so grateful to the entire team for helping me bring this vision to life."

Maintaining a reputation for show-stopping visuals, the songstress pulled out all the stops like she always does. Once again, she teamed up with filmmaker and New York Times Bestseller, Kyle Newman [Fanboys, Barely Lethal, 1Up] behind the camera for the video. Newman says, "Cyn's clever lyrics and unique sound elicit strong visuals.

The song's overall playfulness inspired our exploration of the surreal. The collage stylings were a creative and effective way to play with scale akin to Alice In Wonderland and setting by placing her in a multitude of unconventional locations."

The clip co-mingles live action, collage animation, and immersive backdrops to create a gorgeous aesthetic of its own. As she tries and fails to catch some shuteye, it finds Cyn on the moon sipping a cocktail, towering over the pyramids as a UFO circles, overlooking Los Angeles Godzilla-style, and dancing in a cowboy hat on a pasture. It evokes the deliriously catchy melodies of the track with commensurate cleverness.

Cyn details the inspiration behind her music and "Losing Sleep" in this recent interview with FLAUNT Magazine. Vanyaland hailed the track as a "delectable new alt-pop jam." Meanwhile, the legendary David Byrne touted it on his "Music for Valentines" playlist!

Born in Michigan, Cyn went from sharing tunes on Soundcloud to catching the attention of Katy Perry. Signing to Unsub Records, she supported Perry on tour and released her debut EP, Mood Swing, to acclaim. Cyn caught fire with the 2020 single "Drinks," which broke the top 25 at U.S. pop radio. Rolling Stone christened it a "Song You Need To Know" and Nylon hailed it as "delightful."

"Drinks" landed on the soundtrack for the Academy® Award-winning Promising Young Woman as well as being featured prominently in Netflix's hit series Inventing Anna. Cyn songs have also been included on the soundtracks for To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and Warner Brother's Birds of Prey. Billboard hailed Cyn as "one to watch" and FLAUNT Magazine said, "The voice that captivated Katy Perry is about to make love to your ears next."

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Lissyelle Laricchia



