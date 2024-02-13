Video: Cuban Artist Ivan Llanes Shares 'Cubahia' Video

Cuban-American percussionist and vocalist Ivan Llanes stands out as one of the most exciting musicians of his generation. Llanes will release his debut LP, La Vida Misma, on March 22 via Vydia and recently the R&B and Latin fusion single, "Habana - New York." It followed the energetic Cuban Salsa, "Respira y Siente."

Today, Ivan released “Cubahia" featuring composer/percussionists Gilmar Gomes and Gustavo Didalva. The track mixes Cuban and Brazilian music and is another love story blending music, language, and culture.

Ivan says, "This song is really special to me. The foundation comes from a video Gilmar Gomes and I recorded for the 'Latin Percussion' YouTube channel, eight years ago. We put together some percussion elements from our countries and a hook for the video. Later on, I found myself thinking about the repertoire for La Vida Misma and realized Brazil was now a huge part of my life, (always in love with Brazilian music, but was now married to a Brazilian woman), so I went back to the video and decided to invite Gilmar to recreate it, to elaborate even more on what we already had. We came up with two verses in our languages, speaking about our perception of the beauty, culture, and music of the other's motherland, and also a love story (mine) in between the lines. Now we have a song that reflects respect and appreciation for the variety and richness of the world!”

Originally hailing from Camaguey, Cuba, Ivan has earned himself a prestigious reputation in New York City for his range of percussion skills, distinctive voice, and songwriting style. “La Vida Misma is a reflection of my existence," states Llanes.

"It's a story that tells my roots, my personal and professional paths, my learning of life. La Vida Misma is a Cuban saying that means 'Life itself'. It is very common and is used to describe any intense, divine situation of everyday life. Like when you enjoy the beach, or eat something delicious, or when you hug a loved one you haven't seen in a long time. Musically, this album represents my personal and professional life, having the genres I've been exposed to, performed, and interacted with Cuban, American, and Brazilian music. The lyrics speak of my personal life experiences. This album is literally 'My Life Itself'."

Growing up in Cuba, as a percussionist, Ivan would breathe in passion among the universe of Cuban music on the fantastic island, eventually making his way to the United States. He found his voice, married a Brazilian woman, and then fell in love with her country and culture. Experiencing the evolution of all these societies and sounds embodied La Vida Misma into music.

