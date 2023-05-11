Video: Coco Jones Shares 'ICU' Live Performance

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Coco Jones' live performance of "ICU" off her album What I Didn't Tell You. Coco Jones explains that "ICU" "is about the push and pull of being in a relationship where the circumstances have changed. Growing in our career and personal goals, but growing apart at the same time."

Raised in Nashville, TN, by a mother who was also a singer, and a father who played in the NFL, Jones learned ambition early on. While Jones released music in her younger years, she's now stepping into the rich R&B career she deserves, signing with Def Jam Recordings.

You may have seen Coco Jones on the big screen-she's been in film and on TV since she was a tween, she's currently starring as the new Hilary Banks in Peacock's Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air. It makes sense that Jones found her way into acting through song-first as a recurring guest on Disney's musical sketch comedy, So Random!, and, in 2012, as the golden-voiced love interest in the network's TV movie, Let It Shine. However, music came first, Jones began recording at the age of 9 with the help of her mom.

As the multi-faceted Coco Jones launches her music career with a brand of R&B as soulful as it is relatable, as diary-honest as it is marked by powerful storytelling. And though she's young, it's been a long time coming.

Watch the performance video here:

