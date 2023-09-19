Video: Chika Delivers Divine Music Video for New Single 'Demigod'

Stay tuned for more from CHIKA soon.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 1 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 2 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 3 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them

Video: Chika Delivers Divine Music Video for New Single 'Demigod'

Back with another statement piece, Grammy®-nominated artist CHIKA uncovers the captivating music video for her new single “DEMIGOD” today. It notably adorns her acclaimed debut SAMSON: The Album out now. 

The video opens in an intense fashion. CHIKA addresses herself in the mirror donning an ornate green dress and golden headscarf. She declares, “I am what I am,” and her delivery proves chilling in between thick synths and the track’s icy bass line. The visual follows her through the forest and flames only to reach a coronation at the head of the table. As she presides over her world, it lives up to lines a la “I don’t want beef; I want cheddar.” She is the “DEMIGOD” the game needs…

Bringing to life her audacious lyricism, CHIKA plans to blaze the stage this Saturday at Life Is Beautiful Festival.

Beyond tallying over millions of streams, SAMSON has received widespread acclaim. As part of an in-depth feature, Rolling Stone hailed it as “an impressive testimony to Chika’s psychological and existential crises – plus her resolve to survive in spite of them.” Billboard plugged it among “Queer Jams of the Week” and raved, “Chika didn’t mince her words, so we won’t either; Samson is a masterpiece.”

Spotlighting the current single, UPROXX stated, “On “Demigod,” Chika taps into her tenacious energy, rising above all the setbacks that have come her way. Throughout the song, she shows off her fiery pen game, and also her soft-tinged, cozy vocal stylings.”

Stay tuned for more from CHIKA soon. Watch the new music video here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Lillian Leadbetter Will Release Debut Album State of Romance Photo
Lillian Leadbetter Will Release Debut Album 'State of Romance'

Leadbetter has been creating and performing her own music for a decade. She studied at Berklee College of Music before earning a bachelor's degree in anthropology and music from the University of Vermont. Citing influences from Anaïs Mitchell and Josh Ritter to Lana Del Ray and Phoebe Bridgers, she’s creating a sound that’s already drawing notice.

2
Seventeen to Release 11th Mini Album Seventeenth Heaven in October Photo
Seventeen to Release 11th Mini Album 'Seventeenth Heaven' in October

SEVENTEEN hinted at the upcoming release on their social channels with a short teaser clip of a red festival wristband marked with the album title logo and the official release date. Following this motion teaser, the band shared the very first peek into the highly-anticipated mini album.

3
Maps Share Plaid Remix Of Transmission Photo
Maps Share Plaid Remix Of 'Transmission'

The new Plaid remix joins two recent remixes of tracks from Counter Melodies: GLOK (Ride’s Andy Bell)’s infectious “Witchy Feel” and Pye Corner Audio’s take on “Lack of Sleep”, and follows Chapman’s 6-track companion piece, Counter Mixes, which sees Maps reworking tracks taken from his acclaimed album from earlier this year.

4
Ali Sethi & Nicolás Jaar Announce INTIHA Album; Share First Track Photo
Ali Sethi & Nicolás Jaar Announce 'INTIHA' Album; Share First Track

Following a tour of North America earlier this year that included sold-out shows in New York City, Los Angeles and Toronto, Ali is heading back on the road for a run of world-wide dates that kick off in Austin, TX with a set at Austin City Limits on October 8. Before heading to the UK and beyond he is also playing in Dallas, Houston and Atlanta. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Lillian Leadbetter Will Release Debut Album 'State of Romance'Lillian Leadbetter Will Release Debut Album 'State of Romance'
Seventeen to Release 11th Mini Album 'Seventeenth Heaven' in OctoberSeventeen to Release 11th Mini Album 'Seventeenth Heaven' in October
Maps Share Plaid Remix Of 'Transmission'Maps Share Plaid Remix Of 'Transmission'
Ali Sethi & Nicolás Jaar Announce 'INTIHA' Album; Share First TrackAli Sethi & Nicolás Jaar Announce 'INTIHA' Album; Share First Track

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SIX
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE