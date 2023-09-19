Video: Chika Delivers Divine Music Video for New Single 'Demigod'

Back with another statement piece, Grammy®-nominated artist CHIKA uncovers the captivating music video for her new single “DEMIGOD” today. It notably adorns her acclaimed debut SAMSON: The Album out now.

The video opens in an intense fashion. CHIKA addresses herself in the mirror donning an ornate green dress and golden headscarf. She declares, “I am what I am,” and her delivery proves chilling in between thick synths and the track’s icy bass line. The visual follows her through the forest and flames only to reach a coronation at the head of the table. As she presides over her world, it lives up to lines a la “I don’t want beef; I want cheddar.” She is the “DEMIGOD” the game needs…

Bringing to life her audacious lyricism, CHIKA plans to blaze the stage this Saturday at Life Is Beautiful Festival.

Beyond tallying over millions of streams, SAMSON has received widespread acclaim. As part of an in-depth feature, Rolling Stone hailed it as “an impressive testimony to Chika’s psychological and existential crises – plus her resolve to survive in spite of them.” Billboard plugged it among “Queer Jams of the Week” and raved, “Chika didn’t mince her words, so we won’t either; Samson is a masterpiece.”

Spotlighting the current single, UPROXX stated, “On “Demigod,” Chika taps into her tenacious energy, rising above all the setbacks that have come her way. Throughout the song, she shows off her fiery pen game, and also her soft-tinged, cozy vocal stylings.”

Stay tuned for more from CHIKA soon. Watch the new music video here: