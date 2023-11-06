Video: Charles Wesley Godwin Makes National TV Debut on CBS 'Saturday Sessions'

Charles Wesley Godwin made his national TV debut this past weekend, bringing a three-song set to CBS Saturday Morning “Saturday Sessions.”

Backed by his band the Allegheny High, Godwin performed three standouts from his Big Loud Records debut Family Ties – the album's title track, lead single “All Again” and a raucous, nearly five-minute take on “Another Leaf” which found Godwin and the Allegheny High giving viewers a taste of their high energy live show.

Later this week, Godwin heads out on the last leg of his Fall 2023 headline tour, which wraps up with a string of sold-out shows - including Godwin's first-ever headline shows at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Dec. 7 and 8, and four shows in his hometown of Morgantown, W.V. Dec. 14-17. In 2024, Godwin will join Luke Combs on 12 dates of his Growin' Up and Gettin' Old stadium tour.

Godwin is also confirmed for the 2024 edition of Stagecoach and the first date of the two-day Buckeye Country Superfest on June 22, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio alongside Zach Bryan, Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours, and Charley Crockett.

Charles Wesley Godwin 2023/2024 Tour Dates

Nov 8 – Columbia, S.C. – The Senate – SOLD OUT
Nov 9 – Athens, Ga. – Georgia Theatre – SOLD OUT
Nov 10 – Asheville, N.C. – The Orange Peel – SOLD OUT
Nov 11 – Greenville, N.C. – The State Theatre – SOLD OUT
Nov 16 – Mobile, Ala. – Soul Kitchen Music Hall
Nov 17 – Atlanta, Ga. – Variety Playhouse – SOLD OUT
Nov 18 – Huntsville, Ala. – VBC Mars Music Hall – SOLD OUT
Dec 7 – Nashville, Tenn. – Ryman Auditorium – SOLD OUT
Dec 8 – Nashville, Tenn. – Ryman Auditorium – SOLD OUT
Dec 14 – Morgantown, W.V. – The Metropolitan Theater – SOLD OUT
Dec 15 – Morgantown, W.V. – The Metropolitan Theater – SOLD OUT
Dec 16 – Morgantown, W.V. – The Metropolitan Theater – SOLD OUT
Dec 17 – Morgantown, W.V. – The Metropolitan Theater – SOLD OUT
Jan 18 – Wichita, Kan. – The Cotillion Ballroom
Jan 19 – Oklahoma City, Okla. – Paycom Center*
Jan 20 – Oklahoma City, Okla. – Paycom Center*
Apr 12 – Milwaukee, Wis. – American Family Field^
Apr 19 – Buffalo, N.Y. – Highmark Stadium^
Apr 28 – Indio, Calif. – Stagecoach Festival
May 3 – Jacksonville, Fla. – TIAA Bank Field^
May 10 – San Antonio, Texas – Alamodome^
May 17 – San Francisco, Calif. – Levi's Stadium^
May 31 – Phoenix, Ariz. – State Farm Stadium^
June 7 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Rice-Eccles Stadium^
June 14 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium^
June 20 – Filer, Idaho – HWY 30 Music Festival
June 22 – Columbus, Ohio – Buckeye Country Superfest
July 19 – New York, N.Y. – MetLife Stadium^
July 26 – Washington, D.C. – FedEx Field^
Aug 2 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Paycor Stadium^
Aug 9 – Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium^
* supporting Turnpike Troubadours and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
^ supporting Luke Combs on Growin' Up and Gettin' Old stadium tour



