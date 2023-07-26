Video: Caylee Hammack Releases Video For 'That Dog'

Capitol Records Nashville’s Caylee Hammack today releases a charming new music video for breakup anthem “That Dog,” available to watch now.. With a track where “heartbreak takes on a whole new meaning” (CountryNow), the new video shot on a farm near Nashville shows Hammack reminiscing on a relationship and love lost with a former partner’s dog.

As “one of country’s most promising newcomers” (Variety), Hammack builds from the narrative following her recently released tracks “All Or Nothing” and “History Of Repeating” in “That Dog,” mourning her breakup with a furry friend.

In August Hammack will open for three California dates of Dierks Bentley’s GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR in Mountain View (8/17), Chula Vista (8/18) and Palm Desert (8/19). Leading up to her Long Road Festival slot, Hammack will also join Tenille Arts to co-headline three UK shows in Glasgow (8/22), London (8/23), and Manchester (8/24), tickets available here.

About Caylee Hammack:

Capitol Nashville “songwriter/producer/full-throttle vocalist” (HITS) Caylee Hammack just released two vulnerable new tracks, showcasing her bold vocals in “History Of Repeating” and “All Or Nothing” off her forthcoming sophomore album.

Hammack recently performed at the C2C Festival with shows in London, Dublin and Glasgow and is currently gearing up for an opening stint on Dierks Bentley’s Gravel & Gold Tour. Hammack’s released her debut record IF IT WASN’T FOR YOU to high praise from critics.

The 13-track set that sees Hammack with writer and producer credits on every track was spotlighted by Billboard as "Hammack has arrived with this 13-track adrenaline blast...every song on here plays out like an entry in Hammack’s diary—and is just as compelling...Hammack deserves to be a star.”

Hammack garnered more acclaim when she released a new version of her deeply personal song “Small Town Hypocrite” with a guest vocal by Chris Stapleton. Co-written and co-produced by Hammack, NPR and Esquire singled out the track as one of their “Best Songs of 2020.” Winning ACM “Music Event Of The Year,” with Miranda Lambert, Caylee Hammack has been noted as an “Artist To Watch” by outlets including The Bobby Bones Show, Rolling Stone and HITS Magazine for her “voice to move mountains” (Rolling Stone).

Hammack's breakout Top 30 single “Family Tree '' marked the most-added single at Country radio by a female artist in over three years. Hammack was recently featured on several tracks from Ashley McBryde’s album Lindeville including “Brenda Put Your Bra On,” "Bonfire at Tina’s,” and “When Will I Be Loved.”