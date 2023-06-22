Video: Castle Frank Shares Video For 'In Your Blood'

Castle Frank, aka Max Bergé, will release his debut album In Your Blood tomorrow.

Jun. 22, 2023

Toronto indie-pop songwriter Castle Frank, aka Max Bergé, will release his debut album In Your Blood tomorrow, and celebrate with a release show at The Monarch Tavern. Today, Max has shared a lyric video for the title-track single. 

Discussing “In Your Blood,” Max noted the track is about, "that someone or some experiences can leave a mark on you that you carry for the rest of your life. Even if you would like to forget and move on, it's now a part of you. It’s about accepting everything that’s unfolded in your life so far, and not fighting it and knowing it’s what made you who you are. It’s about the realization that failures are just lessons when looked at from another perspective."

Produced by Castle Frank with collaborators Nixon Boyd (Hollerado, Dizzy) and Matt Lederman (!!!, The Rural Alberta Advantage), In Your Blood is the merging of Max's influences: from producers like Noah Goldstein, Emile Haynie and Jon Hopkins, to the foundations of classic songwriting in the vein of artists like David Bowie and The National.

At the age of 19, Max left a small suburb on the West Coast with nothing but a duffel bag and landed himself in Toronto. He ended up dead broke, living in the storage room of the guitar shop he worked at in the city’s west end. During his first winter after arriving, he holed up in the basement of the shop and began writing about his experiences in the city. With a laptop, mic, a Moog Sub 37 and Tempest Drum Machine, Max began writing and working on this collection of tracks.

The album’s first single, “Shallows,” arrived last summer, quickly grabbing the attention of Exclaim! Magazine, who featured follow up single, “Just Kids,” in their ‘New Faves’ column, stating "Euphoric single 'Just Kids' brings giant-sized synth hooks to sweet, sensitive electropop,” and inviting Castle Frank to perform at one of their ‘Class of 2022’ events in Toronto. Castle Frank announced In Your Blood last month with “Half Awake” and followed with “For Jamie.”

For Max, In Your Blood is a reflection on how, “sometimes places, people or experiences can leave a mark that you carry until it becomes a part of you. Even if you’d prefer to forget, you learn to accept it as everything you’ve been through has made you who you are.”

Photo Credit: Meg Apreda
 


