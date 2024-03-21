Video: Broadway Alumna Ava Della Pietra Unveils Music Video For 'sick'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ava Della Pietra, the pop sensation and Broadway alumna known for her compelling narratives and infectious melodies, has announced the release of the official music video for her latest hit single, "sick." Directed by Waley Wang, the video offers a whimsical exploration of young love's all-consuming nature. Watch the music video HERE and stream "sick" on all digital platforms HERE.



Critics have been quick to praise "sick" for its compelling blend of catchy rhythms and lyrical depth. The Hollywood Digest called the track "an immensely clever release...[that] should expand her fanbase exponentially," and Indie Pulse Music highlighted the song as a potential breakthrough for Ava, noting, "...rarely do you hear modern pop performers so inspired...This may signal a breakthrough moment for Della Pietra, as 'sick' builds on the success of her previous singles like 'ego' and 'talk it out' with such a romping flash that it surges forward more like a debut than a successor."



The "sick" music video finds Ava's character so "sick with love" for her school crush that it lands her in the hospital, showcasing Ava's talent for marrying humor with heartfelt emotion. Fans can catch Ava perform the track live in Boston as part of the SoFar Sounds Concert Series on March 30th - the "secret location" will be revealed on Ava's socials a few days prior to performance. The performance follows her critically acclaimed single "ego" being named a Finalist in the Pop category of The John Lennon Songwriting Contest for its 2023 Session II," and her most recent single "talk it out" being named a finalist in the 2023 International Songwriting Competition (ISC).

Ava's journey to pop success is as remarkable as her music. Following the acclaimed releases of "ego" and "talk it out," Ava has firmly established herself in a new, more pop-centric chapter of her career. These singles have not only showcased her songwriting prowess and vocal talents but also marked a significant evolution in her musical style, resonating with a broader audience and cementing her status as a rising pop sensation.



With over 16M streams, half a million social media followers, and 8M YouTube views, "sick" arrives as the latest testament to Ava's relentless drive and talent, encapsulating the infectious energy and emotional depth that have become hallmarks of her music. As she navigates the challenges of balancing a demanding academic schedule with her burgeoning music career, Ava remains a beacon of inspiration for young artists everywhere, proving that with hard work and dedication, it's possible to pursue one's dreams without compromise.



For more information and to stay updated on Ava's latest releases, visit her official website and follow her on social media.

ABOUT AVA DELLA PIETRA

Ava Della Pietra is a singer-songwriter whose journey from the bright lights of Broadway to the forefront of the pop music scene has captivated audiences worldwide. With the release of her acclaimed single "ego," which garnered top honors in the Songwriters Guild of America pop song contest, Ava set a new standard for her musical career.

The accompanying music video, directed by Adam Lukowski, has been lauded across the global film festival circuit, securing awards at prestigious events such as The IndieX Film Fest.. This recognition not only solidified Ava's reputation as a talented musician but also as a visionary in visual storytelling.

Following the success of "ego," her subsequent single "talk it out" was met with high anticipation, further showcasing Ava's depth as an artist and her ability to connect with listeners through relatable themes and powerful melodies. Ava's prolific songwriting, with over 130 original songs and 14 releases to date, underscores her exceptional artistry and dedication to her craft. Her numerous national and international songwriting awards are a testament to her talent and the impact of her music.

Ava continues to be a source of inspiration, not only for her peers but for aspiring artists everywhere, as she shares her experiences, challenges, and triumphs through her evocative music and storytelling.