Video: Brandi Carlile Performs 'That's Why We Love Nature' on SESAME STREET

11x GRAMMY Award-winner Brandi Carlile is featured on today's episode of Sesame Street performing new song, “That's Why We Love Nature,” alongside beloved characters Big Bird and Snuffleupagus. The episode is available on MAX as part of the iconic show's 54th season.

The appearance adds to yet another triumphant year for Carlile, who recently won two awards at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Best Americana Performance (“Dear Insecurity” with Brandy Clark) and Best Folk Album (as a producer for Joni Mitchell's At Newport).

In addition to her work with Mitchell, Carlile has recently produced acclaimed projects from Brandy Clark (self-titled album), Tish Melton (When We're Older EP) and Tanya Tucker (Sweet Western Sound). She also produced and recorded a rendition of Indigo Girls' “Closer To Fine” with her wife, Catherine, which was included on Barbie The Album (Best Weekend Ever Edition) as well as a version of “Home,” which was featured in final season of Ted Lasso.

Known for her powerful live shows, Carlile will perform select dates this year including two nights at the Hollywood Bowl as part of Joni Mitchell's Joni Jam this fall. Additionally, Carlile's second annual “Mothership Weekend” will take place May 10-12 in Miramar Beach, FL and feature performances from Carlile, Bonnie Raitt, Sara Bareilles and Nickel Creek among others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

An 11x GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, producer, #1 New York Times Bestselling author and activist, Carlile is known as one of music's most respected voices. She has released seven full-length albums to date including her most recent, 2021's 3x GRAMMY Award-winning In These Silent Days.

Widely beloved by her peers, Carlile has collaborated with artists such as Elton John, The Highwomen, Soundgarden, Alicia Keys and Dolly Parton, was named OUT Magazine's 2023 “Icon of the Year,” awarded Billboard's Women In Music “Trailblazer Award,” CMT's Next Women of Country “Impact Award” and NMPA's 2023 Songwriter Icon Award and received multiple recognitions from the Americana Music Association.

On top of being a musician and writer, Carlile is a founder of the Looking Out Foundation, which has raised over $4 million for grassroots causes to date. Carlile lives in rural Washington state with her wife and two daughters, Evangeline and Elijah. About Sesame Street: Sesame Street is the flagship series from Sesame Workshop, the global impact nonprofit harnessing the power of education, media, and research to support children in over 150 countries and empower each generation to build a better world.

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

March 21—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem

March 22—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem

May 10-12—Miramar Beach, FL—Mothership Weekend

June 29—Canandaigua, NY—CMAC

June 30—Lenox, MA—Tanglewood

July 21—Redmond, OR—Fairwell Festival

August 30—Snowmass Village, CO—Jazz Aspen

October 19—Hollywood, CA—Hollywood Bowl (Joni Mitchell & The Joni Jam)

October 20—Hollywood, CA—Hollywood Bowl (Joni Mitchell & The Joni Jam)

photo credit: Zach Hyman