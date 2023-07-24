Video: Bestial Mouths Share New Video For 'Vast Murmur'

The set will be released August 11.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 1 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 2 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 3 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album
Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADEST Photo 4 Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN

Bestial Mouths share a new video today for the track 'Vast Murmur' taken from their forthcoming new album titled R.O.T.T. (inmyskin). The set will be released August 11 via Negative Gain Productions (Bandcamp Pre Order Here) and was produced by Juno Award Winning producer Rhys Fulber (Front Line Assembly, Delerium.)

 This is the band’s sixth studio album following the 2020 release of Resurrectedinblack. While Bestial Mouths has seen a few line-up changes in their nearly decade long existence, Lynette Cerezo has remained consistently at the helm of the project as the voice and spirit.

The INSHROUDSS EP from 2019 was the first Bestial Mouths release to be entirely written and conceived by Cerezo as a channel to explore deeply personal lyrics of self-stagnation and trauma - an objective she has continued to explore with all of her work that has followed.

Cerezo says of the 'Vast Murmur' clip: "We’re all born with open minds and open hearts—agog at a vast world with so much potential, hope and awe. Yet life is entropy, each year tarnishing wonders, dulling tastebuds, clouding our eyes. Life takes, always.

Defense becomes second nature, our emotions become beautiful weapons against the cruelties of the world and the people within it, always taking, always wanting, no matter what the cost. The universe we build inside ourselves is as real as the one outside; perhaps one day we might become so flayed by the outer that the inner will gush forth, raw and perfect.

The new LP is the culmination of Cerezo’s entire path thus far, from Bestial’s reimagining in 2019 through the Plague Era, a sound forged through a looped cycle of pattern and repetition, of start/stop hopes only to be trapped in the same patterns. R.O.T.T. (inmyskinn) explores more minimalistic aspects of the broad palette of pop, peeling back the rawness to reveal polished, gleaming bone.

The result is a resonant work that cries out for the dance floor. Lynette Cerezo talks about the album: "The path to R.O.T.T. (inmyskin) has been as tumultuous as the music itself; always afflicted by doubts, it was honestly surprising to me to finally reach the sonic realm where I feel Bestial Mouths resides.

Rhys Fulber’s sterling production really opened up the feel of the album. I wanted to express these same traumas, these looped cycles and patterns, yet peel back some of the rot to show an inner strength, unbreakable. A fury polished by repetition, to send desecration amongst pathetic bullies. To dance with your death, and still find humor and joy amongst the ruin."

From their inception in 2009, Bestial Mouths has combined Cerezo’s voice with a myriad of genre influences across the spectrum of goth, industrial, post-punk, New Wave, noise, and metal.  With a history in fashion design and gender activism, Cerezo’s visual and social aesthetics are interwoven deeply into Bestial Mouth’s presentation, building outward into captivating theatrical live performances featuring live and acoustic instrumentation combined with electronic drums and analog synthesizers. 

Tour Dates

Aug. 26th - New Orleans, LA - NGP Presents Destination - House of Blues
Sep. 2nd - New York, NY - A Murder of Crows Festival - Bowery Ballroom 

FALL TOUR 2023

Oct. 26th - Chicago, IL - Sanctum Fest - Thalia Hall 
Oct. 27th - Detroit, MI - TBA
Oct. 28th - Philadelphia, PA  - Dracula’s Ball  - Underground Arts 
Oct. 29th - Washington, DC - The Runaway
 Nov. 2nd - Montreal, QC - Casa Del Popolo
Nov. 3rd - Toronto, ON - The Garrison 
Nov. 10th Los Angeles, CA - Substance - The Globe Theater 

Bestial Mouths have worked with a multitude of acclaimed producers and artists including Zola Jesus, Mick Harvey, Egyptrixx, Boy Harsher, Die Krupps, Mater Suspiria Vision, Zanias, The Horrorist, and Ludovico Technique. They've also shared the stage with the likes of Psychic TV, Austra, Chelsea Wolfe, DAF, 3 Teeth, OAKE, Front Line Assembly, White Ring, Suicide Commando, David J, King Dude, Youth Code, Cut Hands and Light Asylum. 

Photo Credit: Jennifer Hernande




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Henge Release New Single Self-Repair Protocol Photo
Henge Release New Single 'Self-Repair Protocol'

The single arrives with a animated video courtesy of Katy-Anne Bellis and Collen Chandler. First-time directors, the duo employ stop-motion techniques to bring HENGE's latest release to life. The video had already made the selection for the Barcelona Indie Filmmakers Festival, Madrid Indie Film Festival and New York International Film Awards.

2
James Murphy Featured on Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee Single Photo
James Murphy Featured on Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee Single

Their upcoming album features an astonishing list of guest vocalists and musicians including The Edge (U2), Isaac Brock (Modest Mouse), Bobby Gillespie (Primal Scream), Civil Rights avant-garde artist Lonnie Holley, Mary Lattimore, Starcrawler wild child Arrow de Wilde, Mark Bowen (IDLES) and more. Check out the track list!

3
Jessy Lanza Drops Love Hallucination Friday; US Tour Kicks Off August Photo
Jessy Lanza Drops 'Love Hallucination' Friday; US Tour Kicks Off August

Singles “Don't Leave Me Now,” “Midnight Ontario,” and “Limbo” heralded the album, revealing a fresher, poppier side to Jessy’s sound. Eager fans can catch an early listen of the record on Bandcamp on July 25th at 2pm ET. Later this fall, Jessy embarks on a headlining tour of North America, her first headlining tour in many years.

4
Brandi Carlile Debuts Her BARBIE Cover of Closer to Fine Photo
Brandi Carlile Debuts Her BARBIE Cover of 'Closer to Fine'

Brandi Carlile’s new rendition of Indigo Girls’ “Closer to Fine,” featuring her wife, Catherine Carlile, is out now and featured on the new version of the Barbie movie soundtrack: Barbie The Album (Best Weekend Ever Edition). Produced by Carlile, who plays guitar, piano, keys, banjo and moog on the track, “Closer To Fine.'

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Vancouver Psych-Pop Artist Old Man Canyon Announces New EP 'So Long Babylon'Vancouver Psych-Pop Artist Old Man Canyon Announces New EP 'So Long Babylon'
AMERICAN DAD! Returns For Season 18 in SeptemberAMERICAN DAD! Returns For Season 18 in September
Nils Lofgren Releases New Album 'Mountains' Feat. Neil Young, Ringo Starr, David Crosby & MoreNils Lofgren Releases New Album 'Mountains' Feat. Neil Young, Ringo Starr, David Crosby & More
The Beach Boys Release Classic Albums in Dolby Atmos for StreamingThe Beach Boys Release Classic Albums in Dolby Atmos for Streaming

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR