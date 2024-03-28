Video: Benja Unveils Music Video for 'If I Had To Choose'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Benja today unveils his new single “If I Had To Choose” which sees the Toronto based artist further develop his dreamy bedroom pop sound, with a refined sheen from co-writer and producer Callum Maudsley (Scott Helman) and acclaimed engineer Braden Sauder (Luna Li, Justin Nozuka, Mother Tongues).

“If I Had To Choose” opens with plaintive lament “If I had to choose between this song and you, I'd forget every word, I'd sing nothing new” before a galloping drum and guitar groove transports the listener to a woozy forlorn paradise. Speaking on the track, Benja says it's about “wanting to throw away everything that is important to you, if it meant you could get back that one person in your life that you drove away.”

“If I Had To Choose” follows Benja's critically acclaimed 2023 debut EP Ivy and his most recent collaboration with Glitter Party on the infectious single “Bloom” which has been featured in CBC's Top 20 and recently hit 100K streams on Spotify.

Benja's dexterity takes many forms: he produced K'Naan's Grammy Award winning single “Refugee and backed up Bad Bad Not Good, Jonah Yano and Jerry (formerly Odd Future's Hodgy) as well as collaborating with Jonah Yano, Clairo and K'Naan. With more new music in the works, the guitarist and up-and-coming producer is operating on a number of magnetic frequencies.

“If I Had To Choose” is out now via Good People Record Co.