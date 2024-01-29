Video: BUDDERSIDE Share Action Packed Video For New Single 'Good For Nothing'

Video: BUDDERSIDE Share Action Packed Video For New Single 'Good For Nothing'

Bridging the gap between the gritty swagger of the Sunset Strip and the soulful depths of Seattle, BUDDERSIDE resurrect and renew the purity of rock n' roll with their high-energy anthems.

The Los Angeles-based alt-rockers have released an explosive new single, “Good For Nothing,” produced by Matt Good (Asking Alexandria, Hollywood Undead) available now digitally HERE. “‘Good For Nothing' is straight-up grunge & punk,” says vocalist PATRICK STONE. “The song instantly feels like riding a nuclear missile bareback with your pants on fire through the apocalypse. Working with producer Matt Good always delivers an exciting and modern twist.”

The “Good For Nothing” video delivers visual fireworks, notes STONE. “The video is a cinematic spectacular honoring movies like ‘Fury Road' and ‘Sin City' with a seriously sick sense of Tarantino type humor.”

Watch the “Good For Nothing” video streaming directly below or via YouTube HERE. Directed by longtime collaborator Vicente Cordero (Industrialism Films) with VFX by Brennan Karem (Wasteland Entertainment), the thrill-seeking, action-packed music video stars the band and a slew of guests--including music personality/VJ Matt Pinfield—being pursued after a money heist with an edge-of-your-seat car chase emphasized by the track's chugging guitar riffs and pulsing anthemic vocals.

BUDDERSIDE consists of founder/vocalist Patrick Stone, lead guitarist Sam Koltun (Dorothy, Faster Pussycat, Crossbone Skully), rhythm guitarist Logan Nikolic (Diamante), drummer Jeff Dewbray and new bassist Eliot Lorango. The group are currently working on their third full-length album (due later this year) which will include “Good For Nothing” and their recent 2023 single “Power Hour.” It was written as the official theme song AXS's weekly countdown show of the same name hosted by Matt Pinfield, SiriusXM VJ Caity Babs, and music industry personality Josh Bernstein.

Having previously toured with bands including Motörhead, Slayer, Anthrax and L.A. Guns as well as on festival stages such as Welcome to Rockville, Rocklahoma, Wacken Open Air, Motörboat, Malmö Festival, and the Monsters Of Rock cruise, BUDDERSIDE will join gothic rockers The 69 Eyes on their “Death of Darkness” tour across the U.S. this spring. The 16-date tour will stretch across the northern and southern east coast from March 26 to April 13. See the tour poster below for full dates. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.budderside.com/live.

Watch the new music video here:



