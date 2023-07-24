Video: BLONDSHELL Performs on CBS SATURDAY MORNING's Saturday Sessions

Blondshell is currently on her first headline tour of North America.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

After a triumphant hometown show at a very sold out Bowery Ballroom in NYC last week, Blondshell stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to take the stage for their "Saturday Sessions". Watch her perform "Joiner" and "Dangerous" from her critically acclaimed self-titled debut and the standalone single "Cartoon Earthquake" below.

Blondshell (aka Sabrina Teitelbaum) burst on the scene in 2022 with the release of her debut single “Olympus,” followed by her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album via Partisan Records in April 2023 and her Late-Night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Blondshell is currently on her first headline tour of North America (with multiple sold out shows including Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Philadelphia and DC) and will be supporting Liz Phair in the fall.

Watch Blondshell perform on CBS here:

Blondshell Live Dates

07/24 - Third Man - Nashville, TN * SOLD OUT

07/25 - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA *

07/27 - Antone’s - Austin, TX * SOLD OUT

07/28 - White Oak (Upstairs) - Houston, TX * 

07/29 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX *

08/01 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ *

08/02 - The Roxy - Los Angeles, CA * SOLD OUT

08/04 - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco, CA * SOLD OUT

08/4-5 - Bleached Festival - San Diego, CA

10/30 - Thekla - Bristol, UK

11/01 - Lafayette - London, UK

11/2-4 - Iceland Airwaves - Reykjavik, Iceland

11/07 - The Magnolia - San Diego, CA %

11/08 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ %

11/10 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA %

11/11 - Masonic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA %

11/13 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR %

11/14 - Moore Theater - Seattle, WA %

11/17 - Palace Theater - Minneapolis, MN %

11/18 - Chicago Theater - Chicago, IL %

11/19 - The Masonic Temple - Detroit, MI %

11/21 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA %

11/22 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA %

11/24 - Kings Theater - Brooklyn, NY %

11/25 - Anthem - Washington, DC %

11/27 - The Ryman - Nashville, TN %

11/28 - Woodruff Arts Center - Atlanta, GA %

11/30 - Orpheum Theater - New Orleans, LA %

12/01 - Moody Theater - Austin, TX %

12/03 - Majestic Theater - Dallas, TX %

* Hello Mary support

% with Liz Phair



