Video: Australian Indie Artist Imogen Clark Premieres Video For 'All Hard Feelings'

Imogen Clark premieres the video for her latest single “All Hard Feelings” today on Folk N Rock. A blistering follow-up to first single “If I Want In,” the video shows Imogen carting her emotional baggage all over Sydney.

The song is taken from the thirteen-track album The Art of Getting Through, set for release May 31. Recorded between Los Angeles, London, Sydney, Melbourne and Nashville, The Art of Getting Through is the most ambitious artistic statement yet from an artist who is always challenging herself to push beyond her boundaries, an album about shouldering the weight of life's baggage and powering forward.

Fans can preorder the album here and also get themselves the cathartic title track as an instant grat track.

ABOUT IMOGEN CLARK

Imogen Clark is not just an artist; she's a storyteller, a fighter, and a dreamer. She spent her teen years at Penrith High by day, playing Western Sydney bars at night, learning how to make her voice heard and honing her chops as an electric live performer. Today, she stands as a testament to transcending familiar boundaries, driven by her roots and an unwavering ambition that led her to global stages from the US to Europe.

Her songs, blending pop-rock and indie-pop, are like pages from her diary, capturing moments, memories, and confessions from her journey, battling anxiety and insecurity to fight for who she is and what she believes in, magnifying intimate emotions to arena level anthems. Inspired by legends like Bruce Springsteen and Sheryl Crow, as well as contemporary artists like Maggie Rogers and HAIM, Imogen's music is both immediate and timeless.

A sought-after collaborator, Imogen has worked with iconic figures and contemporary indie stars alike, including Alex Lahey, Colin Hay, and members of Tom Petty's Heartbreakers, Elvis Costello's Imposters, Gang of Youths, Dawes, My Morning Jacket, The Traveling Wilburys and more.