Video: Australian Indie Artist Imogen Clark Premieres Video For 'All Hard Feelings'

The song is taken from the thirteen-track album The Art of Getting Through, set for release May 31.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

Imogen Clark premieres the video for her latest single “All Hard Feelings” today on Folk N Rock. A blistering follow-up to first single “If I Want In,” the video shows Imogen carting her emotional baggage all over Sydney.  

The song is taken from the thirteen-track album The Art of Getting Through, set for release May 31. Recorded between Los Angeles, London, Sydney, Melbourne and Nashville, The Art of Getting Through is the most ambitious artistic statement yet from an artist who is always challenging herself to push beyond her boundaries, an album about shouldering the weight of life's baggage and powering forward.  

Fans can preorder the album here and also get themselves the cathartic title track as an instant grat track.  

ABOUT IMOGEN CLARK

Imogen Clark is not just an artist; she's a storyteller, a fighter, and a dreamer. She spent her teen years at Penrith High by day, playing Western Sydney bars at night, learning how to make her voice heard and honing her chops as an electric live performer. Today, she stands as a testament to transcending familiar boundaries, driven by her roots and an unwavering ambition that led her to global stages from the US to Europe.  

Her songs, blending pop-rock and indie-pop, are like pages from her diary, capturing moments, memories, and confessions from her journey, battling anxiety and insecurity to fight for who she is and what she believes in, magnifying intimate emotions to arena level anthems.   Inspired by legends like Bruce Springsteen and Sheryl Crow, as well as contemporary artists like Maggie Rogers and HAIM, Imogen's music is both immediate and timeless.  

A sought-after collaborator, Imogen has worked with iconic figures and contemporary indie stars alike, including Alex Lahey, Colin Hay, and members of Tom Petty's Heartbreakers, Elvis Costello's Imposters, Gang of Youths, Dawes, My Morning Jacket, The Traveling Wilburys and more.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Zolita Releases New Single Bloodstream Photo
Zolita Releases New Single 'Bloodstream'

In conjunction with the new track, Zolita debuts a self-directed pageant themed video, which she stars in alongside Love Island fan favourite Kyra Green. Additional cameos include various comedians and creators such as Becca Moore, Sarah Schauer, Luna Montana, Avrey Ovard, Kenna Sharp and Ella Snyder. 

2
Charles Wesley Godwin Sets Late Night TV Debut on KIMMEL Photo
Charles Wesley Godwin Sets Late Night TV Debut on KIMMEL

The late-night TV debut is another milestone for Godwin, who released his acclaimed Big Loud Records debut Family Ties last year. Godwin will open 12 dates on Luke Combs' Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Stadium Tour, and will also make his Bonnaroo and Stagecoach debuts this summer.  

3
Silversun Pickups Confirm Additional 2024 Tour Dates Photo
Silversun Pickups Confirm Additional 2024 Tour Dates

Current dates on leg 1 are nearly sold out. Silversun Pickups Soundcheck Package tickets will be available and includes one general admission ticket, early entry into the venue with access to an intimate preshow soundcheck (featuring songs that will not be played during their regular set), a Q&A with the band, autographed set list and more.

4
Kacey Musgraves to Drop New Album Deeper Well in March Photo
Kacey Musgraves to Drop New Album 'Deeper Well' in March

Kacey Musgraves co-produced Deeper Well with Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk. Inspired by New York City’s Greenwich Village, Musgraves recorded a portion of the new album at Electric Lady studios. Title track “Deeper Well” is out now, with a companion video directed by Hannah Lux Davis (Kacey Musgraves, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj).

More Hot Stories For You

Jimmy Eat World To Support Fall Out Boy On 'So Much For (2our) Dust' Dates; First Time Both Bands Have Toured TogetherJimmy Eat World To Support Fall Out Boy On 'So Much For (2our) Dust' Dates; First Time Both Bands Have Toured Together
Video: IDLES Play 'Gift Horse' on THE TONIGHT SHOWVideo: IDLES Play 'Gift Horse' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Marcus King Announces New Rick Rubin-Produced Studio Album 'Mood Swings'Marcus King Announces New Rick Rubin-Produced Studio Album 'Mood Swings'
Mountain Stage Releases Recording Of Indigo Girls 'Closer To Fine'Mountain Stage Releases Recording Of Indigo Girls 'Closer To Fine'

Videos

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway Video
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World Video
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
THE NOTEBOOK
& JULIET
Ticket Central TICKET DISCOUNTS
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO