Video: Ane Brun debuts new video 'Take Hold Of Me' via Clash, new music coming this fall

Norwegian singer-songwriter Ane Brun debuts new video, "Take Hold Of Me," via Clash; watch/share HERE. "I try to describe an existential complex state of mind. An abstract feeling, and something that I've felt come and go through the years," Brun says of the song, "And in some ways, in this time of the pandemic, it's being emphasized even more. A feeling that things are on hold, that life is not lived to its full potential, and that the bigger questions are so present right there on the surface."

The song is the sixth to be released from her as-of-yet untitled album, due out this fall via her own Balloon Ranger Records.

The video was directed by Janne Lindgren, who explains, "The lyrics of this song is so powerful and captivating. It gave me a feeling of a sensation, or an energy, that is hard to grasp, or to hold on to... I wanted to match that and create that feeling in the images, in the light and the movement of the camera."

Ane Brun has released twelve studio albums over the last fifteen years via her own imprint, Balloon Ranger Recordings. 2017's Leave Me Breathless was a collection of covers, featuring reinterpreted versions of hits from Radiohead, Joni Mitchell, Nick Cave, Bob Dylan and more. That same year, Brun was invited to perform at the Nobel Prize Dinner and Polar Music Prize Ceremony and in 2018 the Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony. NPR's All Things Considered called 2015's When I'm Free her "best record yet... her most sonically ambitious..." Her second album A Temporary Dive, which was released in 2005, earned her the Norwegian Grammy for Best Female Artist. The New York Times raved of 2008's Changing of the Seasons, saying the album "offers the kind of comfort that only well-versed singer-songwriters can give. An album full of sad songs to revel in as the days grow shorter and colder, Seasons is Brun's strongest work yet."

